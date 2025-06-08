A sweet couple decided to share some details about their love story that started decades ago, before apartheid ended

The older man and woman posted a video where they said to reflect on how they started dating after meeting in the '80s

Many people were touched by the details of the long-time lovers' remarkable love story through apartheid

An elderly interracial couple posted a TikTok video about their marriage. The man and woman discussed exactly how they met long before apartheid ended.

The video of the interracial couple whose story spanned over decades together received more than 5,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who shared their thoughts on the older couple.

Elderly couple details love story

In a video on TikTok by @litsilihousehold, an interracial couple that has been together for 30 years spoke about their early days. The woman said they met in 1985 and started dating in 1993, and got married in 1995. They met when the man worked as a driver for the athletes of a running club.

The man said that when they met, it was difficult to approach a white lady, but they became friends first. He said it was only later that he started pushing to start meeting up with her, and they became close friends until he fell in love. He said they had to duck and dive as they started dating before the system change. Watch the video of the elderly couple below:

SA chimes in on elderly couple's story

Many discussed the interracial couple's video, gushing over the lovebirds and applauding them for lasting through many challenges. Some shared their criticisms about their union.

Sir Disko wrote:

"Never thought I do see an old interracial couple married for 30 years 😯"

rachelthebear commented:

"Yaaay, so happy that my parents can also share their story here. Love you sooo much!!! ❤️"

Queenthandoo remarked:

"Then you hear people say biracial relationships never last to old age ,this is beautiful ❤️"

susangrobler2 added:

"So beautiful, only now on TikTok can many SA hear the untold stories of our past and present. Thanks for sharing your thoughts."

MDANGE!!!🇿🇦 was amused:

"This is what Afriforum doesn't wanna see happen."

Klive Boss said:

"In 30 years, magogo refused to learn the language of her husband, Sotho, Tswana, whatever African language he speaks 🤔"

mr z claimed:

"Heee banna co ntate Litsili is still alive. I knew this lovely couple way back in 1996 in bochabela. God bless you and see you many more years.

