Chinese Lady Shares How She Fell in Love With His Mzansi Boyfriend

A young Chinese lady shared the story of how she fell head over heels for a South African man online

The pair started talking during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and grew their relationship from across the globe

Social media users were touched by the lovers’ romantic connection and shared their thoughts in the comments

A well-known interracial couple moved many people with their sweet love story from across the globe on TikTok.

Social media users appreciated their romantic connection, and the pair helped many believe in love again.

Interracial couple shares love story online

A Chinese lady from Austria, Yue, detailed her love story and how she fell in love with a South African man, Tevin. The pair met online during the COVID lockdown and hit it off instantly.

Yue was going through a hard time, but Tevin availed himself as her new best friend. The Chinese woman is forever grateful for the gentleman’s kind heart:

“I was going through a pretty tough time. He helped me through it all, which until today I’m very grateful for.”

The pair FaceTimed every day for two years and eventually fell in love. They kept each other company during the lockdown and grew their relationship:

“I would watch soccer with him, we would play CoD together e and keep each other sane during the lockdown.”

The couple watched each other accomplish some of their milestones and participated in social media challenges:

“Tevin grew on social media, and I remember him working so hard to make his dream of becoming a content creator come true. We even filmed a Buldak challenge video together, which can still be found on YouTube, I think.”

They would send each other massive snack packages from their countries to experience their cultures and feel closer to each other. Tevin now loves an Austrian snack sent by his girlfriend.

Besides sending each other food, the couple enjoyed virtual dates:

“We would also organise online dates every now and then, dress up, order food, and watch a movie together.”

After the lockdown was lifted, Tevin booked a flight to Vienna to see his lady:

“Even though that was the first time we saw each other in person, it felt like we had known each other for a long time already.”

Yue showed her man around her home country, and then they visited Sweden and Italy. Her family met him on the first trip and approved of him:

“We are five years into our relationship. He finally decided to move to Austria to live with me, excited, and we are still going strong and get to travel the world together.”

See the TikTok post below:

SA warmed by interracial love story on TikTok

Social media users were touched by the couple’s romantic connection and said:

@STANLEY loved the story:

“I didn't want the slides to end.”

@Lee💎 commented:

“I love it for you.”

@user4615484062867 wrote:

“This is proof that love just happens. You don't need to work hard at finding it. I am happy for you, and you made me smile today.”

@thatiii said:

“You guys are so adorable!”

@ifonlywomenknew shared:

“This is so beautiful. It’s proof that love knows no distance, no borders, and no limits. Wishing you both a lifetime of joy and deep connection.”

@Tiitee McBubbles wrote:

“I’m motivated not to give up on love.”

