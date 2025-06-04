A young couple meeting in real life for the first time after dating online melted hearts with their pure joy and love

The TikTok clip, filmed at the Intercape bus station, showed the sweet moment when the guy welcomes his girlfriend with hugs, a nose kiss, and pure affection

TikTok users got emotional, saying this kind of love is what they dream of, while others warned about staying safe when meeting people online

A couple who met on an online gaming app finally met each other face-to-face, and Mzansi loved their love story. Image: @ziyacaliva

A young pair who met online finally saw each other face-to-face, and the moment was too cute for words.

The video was shared on TikTok by @ziyacaliva and got over 14K comments, with users all over sharing their love, tears, and curiosity.

The lovely couple's face-to-face meeting

The clip starts with the guy waiting patiently at the Intercape bus station. Then, she arrives with a big smile, a slow, tired walk, and all the nervous-excited energy. The moment they hug feels like something straight out of a rom-com.

He kisses her on the nose and later on the forehead, clearly treating her with gentleness and respect. The camera cuts to them sitting and chatting like they’ve known each other forever, kissing each other in between.

A young man embraced his girlfriend, whom he was picking up at the bus station. Image: @ziyacaliva

Mzansi loves this online love story

The clip gained 10.1M views, 971K likes, and nearly 15K comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the couple's video. The comment section turned into a diary of people confessing their readiness for soft love. Some asked what platform they used to meet, hoping would find themselves partners too.

The nose kiss had people googling what it meant, with many saying it gave genuine love energy. Others dropped gentle reminders about safety, especially for women meeting people from online platforms.

User @Nonkululeko said:

"Ok, guys, I am tired of pretending. What does a kiss on the nose mean?"

User @Marisa Rizo Kefilwe🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:

"Take care of her, young man, treat her well; she risked her entire being for a stranger. All the best, young lovers ❤."

User @masbu6 commented:

"Guys, when you finally meet your online person, l can accompany you just for your safety."

User @user123456789 added:

"You're lucky, bro. To us, they refuse to come, but we're just neighbours."

User @Lesedi.Sea shared:

"This is cute 🥺. But, the comments take me out 😭😂✋. We are indeed traumatised as a country by online dating."

User @Yws.Nomsa said:

"The nose kiss was so cute🥺."

