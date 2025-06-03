A teacher’s wholesome moment posing for photos with his students during class showed the fun, trusting bond between them

The video was shared on TikTok, where the teacher could be seen striking all kinds of poses - serious, girly, and playful - while laughing, enjoying the moment

Social media users couldn't stop praising the positive energy, with many calling the moment emotional and saying the teacher's vibe made the whole thing feel like family

A Grade 7 teacher had to copy his learners' poses while taking photos with them during a photo day. Image: @evanderberg

A primary school teacher shared a heartwarming, sweet, and hilarious classroom moment that had his learners laughing and feeling joyful.

The video, shared on TikTok by @evanderberg, racked up major views as social media users praised his bond with his learners and said he was building trust between himself and them.

The teacher serves poses

The video shows the teacher letting his students direct him like he’s in a runway shoot during their school photo day while taking individual pictures with them. One moment he’s flashing peace signs, the next, he’s being guided into cute, girly poses, and he doesn't miss a beat.

The class is lit. Kids are cracking up, cheering him on, and loving the chance to just have fun with someone who gets them. It’s not just about laughs; it’s a lesson in connection and classroom joy.

Social media users praised the teacher for his kind heart and wished that the kids would remember such moments later in life. Image: Sewupari-studio

SA loves the warm-hearted teacher

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved. Many loved how the moment wasn’t just funny, but showed how much respect and trust the learners had for their teacher. Some even joked that the boys were starting to look like him because of how strong the bond was. Others got emotional, saying the whole moment was just too beautiful not to cry over.

User @alphonsoorlando25 said:

"Do you know what would make this more heartfelt? It is when they all graduate and come back to show him. That would be awesome. That is my wish for these students and this teacher🥰."

User @Dark_Skinned_Mademoiselle asked:

"Why do the boys look like you 😩❤️? I couldn’t stop smiling."

User @Noma commented:

"The relationship our kids have with their teacher is on a high level ❤️❤️❤️blessed be all the teachers who love their job🥰. I once said we were robbed. Our kids are being taught by their parents. They enjoy going to school; none of them wants to miss classes."

User @Michael & Nikita shared:

"We never know what they face outside of school ❤️. Thank you for making a happy place for them in your class, sir👏. God bless you abundantly 🤗."

User Chad added:

"I want a redo 😭. The teachers nowadays are so cool and gentle; we had fire-breathing dragons during our time."

User @nomvelisongcobo said:

"These kids will forever hold you in their hearts 🤞🏽. You’re more than just a teacher to them 🥹, you’re their best friend 🥺❤️. I love this too much 😍❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

