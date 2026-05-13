“15 Degrees Is Winter”: SA Relates to Clip Showing Saffas and Brits in Varying Clothing at CPT Beach
A Cape Town Instagram video posted by content creator Kyle Grainger on 7 May 2026 showed the hilarious difference between what South Africans and Brits wear when temperatures drop to 15 degrees.
While Brits were spotted swimming and soaking up the beach, Kyle and his girlfriend were fully wrapped up in winter layers. The clip had Mzansi in stitches because every South African knew exactly which side they were on.
Saffas vs Brits: Built for different temperatures
Fifteen degrees in South Africa is peak winter. Coats, scarves, hot drinks, the whole thing. South Africans in the comments flooded the post, agreeing that 15 degrees is not beach weather; it is survival weather.
For Brits, the story is completely different. The United Kingdom spends much of the year under grey skies and cold temperatures. Fifteen degrees there is practically a heatwave, and the beach makes total sense.
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South Africa’s climate is warm for most of the year. Most regions rarely see temperatures stay that low for long. That means Saffas simply never build up the same cold tolerance that Brits develop from years of proper winter weather. Same temperature, two completely different worlds.
Watch the Instagram clip here:
Mzansi reacts to the clip
@cobus_van_rooyen commented:
“As a Saffa, I do confirm the authenticity of this material.”
@howlingwolfguitars wrote:
“😂Totally correct. But then again, you guys have government warnings about 27 degrees heat, and in South Africa, that’s a mellow day! 😂”
@thekambabe said:
“As a South African born and raised in Cape Town, I know how cold that water is! 😂”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za