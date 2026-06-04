Peet Viljoen broke his silence on allegations that he is racist, firing shots at specific white individuals

The reality TV star, who is currently behind bars, also criticised South Africa's government and aligned with Elon Musk

Mel Viljoen defended her husband amid controversy and clarified his stance on his previous remarks towards black people

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Peet Viljoen fired shots at white people. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Peet Viljoen is back in the news again for his controversial statements. The disbarred South African lawyer responded to allegations that he is racist while taking a shot at a specific group of white people.

Viljoen, who has previously refused to apologise for his comments directed at black South Africans and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, is currently awaiting a virtual appearance before an immigration judge on Thursday, 4 June 2026. The ruling will determine whether his request for voluntary return to South Africa is approved or denied.

Peet Viljoen responds to racism allegations by firing shots at white people

While in detention at the US ICE California City facility, Viljoen spoke to Rapport and addressed the allegations that he is racist. He rejected the label, saying he cannot be considered racist unless he hates all black people. He then went on to say that he also hates stupid white people, especially those who have cats as their profile pictures and judge people on social media.

"I can only be a racist if I hate all black people. Let me be clear: I hate stupid white people more. The white people who judge everyone on social media, with a cat as a profile picture – I hate them the most," Peet said.

Viljoen then clarified that his earlier comments were not meant to suggest he hates all black people or that he believes only black people are involved in theft. Instead, he said his criticism was aimed at the government and its policies. He argued that state tenders are unfairly awarded and claimed that his comments were based on media reports of corruption in black-owned companies.

"I hate what the black government is doing to the country. I meant government tenders. I meant that tenders are only awarded to black people; it is now only black people who steal. My comment was directed at media reports of black people stealing," Peet said via the Getting Out app, on which detainees can communicate.

Peet Viljoen agrees with Elon Musk

He doubled down on his comments about the government. Viljoen repeated the same allegations by South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk about South Africa’s laws.

“The black government is breaking Eskom and has hurt my business. The black government has 170 racial laws, but I have to keep quiet about it being 'Apartheid 2.0'. I'm just raw and bitter that everything is going backwards in a country that worked so well."

Peet Viljoen agreed with Elon Musk's apartheid 2.0 comments. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel Viljoen reacts to Peet Viljoen's alleged remarks about black people

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen responded to reports that her husband, Peet Viljoen, is not sorry about his previous remarks about black people.

On Sunday, 31 May 2026, Mel Viljoen took to her Instagram Stories and responded to an Afrikaans publication for reporting that Peet “stands by” his previous statements about South Africa and black people.

Source: Briefly News