Tony Forbes, the father of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, went on an Instagram rant after footage teaser of Anele Tembe's final moments was shared

Forbes warned that the truth would eventually come out, and dared for the footage to be released

Mzansi reacted with heavy emotions, with fans and followers divided over the resurfacing of the tragedy

Tony Forbes has reacted to Anele Tembe's final moments footage teaser. Image: tonydforbes, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' father, Tony Forbes, has hit back at the media after Anele Tembe's final moments teaser was announced.

In a fiery Instagram post on Friday, 10 July 2026, Forbes lashed out at the publication, daring it to go ahead with publishing the video, scheduled for Sunday, 12 July 2026.

Anele Tembe sadly passed away on 11 April 2021 after falling to her death at a hotel in Cape Town. The then-22-year-old was in a relationship with rapper AKA at the time, and was even engaged. It ended up being a double tragedy as the Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Florida Road in February 2023.

Forbes unleashes heated words after video trended

Resharing the footage from the Instagram post by News24, Tony Forbes said, "Bring it on!" The heartbroken father expressed that he was tired of the narrative surrounding this case, saying the truth will eventually come out.

"I am tired of this. When the dust settles, let's see who stands where...Go for it. Can't wait for Sunday," he wrote.

A frustrated Tony followed up with: "I am determined not to be bitter for the rest of my time. But don't f with memory."

His tone shifted from defiance to what appeared to be a deeper plea to protect his late son's legacy from what he believes is a distorted narrative being pushed by the publication.

The couple had gotten engaged a few weeks before Anele's passing. Tony fired back and said, "Who pays lobola two weeks before?"

Check out Tony's post below:

SA responds to resurfaced footage

Forbes' reaction to the snippet stirred strong emotions across social media. AKA's fans were already outraged by the footage emerging five years later, and Forbes' comments added another layer to an already emotional conversation.

@sokx.yolly wrote: "As a fan, this brings heavy emotions. I can't imagine how the family and close friends feel 💔"

@thabieretz simply said: "Can they both rest 😩"

@gillianvuyolwethu added: "😩😩😩 This is just too much 😩 We can't put everything to rest 🪦"

@ovo_icy offered support, writing: "Uncle Tony, your son left his legacy!!! 💗🔥"

Tony Forbes has shared a fiery response to video footage of Anele Tembe's final moments. Image: tonydforbes, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes recalls day AKA was killed

In a previous report from Briefly News, AKA's father had recalled the day his son was killed in 2023.

An online user posted a video of Forbes retelling what had happened that day and how he found out about AKA's death.

Source: Briefly News