Dramatic footage of Anele Tembe’s final moments has emerged five years and three months following her passing

A popular news publication teased its official release, saying they have been investigating it along with social media posts and receipts

Reacting to the post, South Africans were less than pleased, and the comments were divided

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Footage of Anele Tembe’s final moments has emerged five years after her passing. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The death of model and aspiring chef Anele Tembe has been revisited through a video highlighting her final moments. Tembe, who was 22 at the time, was the fiancée of celebrated South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes', fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April 2021.

On Friday, 10 July 2026, News24 teased video footage of Anele Tembe's final moments, and it gained momentum on Instagram. The publication noted that it pieced together the couple's Cape Town movements right up to the moment Tembe passed away.

Two years later, in February 2023, AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. With both individuals now deceased, the publication's decision to release the CCTV investigation has drawn sharp criticism from the public.

Look at the Instagram post here.

SA responds to new footage

Below is what SA had to say:

@mskhloe_s: "Oh, I don't want to see it. 😢🧡 Imagine as the family seeing this 📷😢 the would crack open again."

@zethunm: "Yoh, do y'all understand that losing a loved one, people never heal from that.. kahle kahle what's the purpose for this as both individuals are no longer with us?"

@bongywe reacted: "💔💔💔 As a parent, this is gut-wrenching."

@21st_centuryafricanman: "I'm watching! 👀👀"

@miztydo: "I’m having goosebumps, and she’s not even my family. I can’t imagine what her family feels about this."

The latest in AKA's case

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the trial of the seven men accused of the murder of AKA and Tibz has been postponed, with new dates set for October 2026.

This was after the defence lawyers raised several issues, causing delays in pre-trial proceedings. The Ndimande brothers are also linked to other serious criminal activities and face 24 serious charges.

Source: Briefly News