Resurfaced private text messages between the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Anele Tembe's father, Moses Tembe, have been making rounds on social media

This follows the release of new footage of Anele's final moments before her passing in April 2021

Mzansi erupted online, with many arguing that the messages point to Anele's family knowing about her personality

AKA and Moses Tembe's conversation centred around Anele Tembe. Image: Moses Tembe, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

A private conversation between the late Kiernan Forbes and his then-girlfriend Anele Tembe's father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, has gone viral after a South African news publication released a video investigation into Anele's final moments in 2021.

In the screenshots shared by AKA's dedicated fanpage, Bhovaress, Moses Tembe acknowledged Anele's dramatic nature and mental complexity, noting that she had passed acting auditions in her youth and was "talented and dramatic... to the core."

In response, the late Fela In Versace rapper told Moses he planned to "ride the storm out" and hoped Anele would calm down and engage him properly. He also expressed worry she might "do something stupid" in the meantime.

On X, @RubuThulisa reshared the screenshots, which went viral when her death was a public speculation, alongside a pointed comment: "Trust me, he was well aware, and they wanted AKA to babysit her for them."

SA discusses resurfaced text messages

Anele Tembe passed away in April 2021 after falling from a window at a Cape Town Hotel. AKA was investigated but never charged in connection with her death. Moses Tembe had publicly maintained that his daughter was not suicidal, despite what many people might have presumed.

A new News24 video investigation was released on Sunday, 12 July 2026, featuring Tony Forbes, AKA's father, publicly challenging the media outlet to "Bring it on!" The 15-minute clip has reignited the heated conversation around AKA and Anele Tembe's deaths. AKA was shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023.

Below is what some people had to say:

@zeus_883: "Mental issues are so complicated; the idea that you can save anyone from these things is a fallacy. The one experiencing mental issues has to dig themselves out of it, of course, with help from others; it's much better, but at the end, it's the one who's depressed who decides how it plays out."

AKA and Moses Tembe's old messages have surfaced. Image: Darren Stewart via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@KabeloMaalobane: "In the black community, we have this tendency of not accepting death and attributing it to something sinister. Because the alternative is not good enough. When we lose a loved one, it's always someone else who killed them. Be it through witchcraft or something else."

@mehlomakhulu87: "There is footage of Anele on top of a very tall building in Durban attempting to jump."

@the_tebs_: "And AKA accepted the arrangement."

Moses Tembe discusses AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, in a sit-down, Moses Tembe explained that he did not believe that his daughter undressed and threw herself off the Pepper Club Hotel balcony.

He spoke about AKA and how he treated him like his son.

Source: Briefly News