Dudu Zuma-Sambudla publicly backs Tony Forbes, saying the truth about AKA deserves to be heard and his legacy should be protected

Tony Forbes says he released WhatsApp messages to counter years of allegations and believes they support the NPA's finding of no foul play

The renewed discussion has divided social media, with some supporting Tony's decision while others continue to question AKA's role in Anele Tembe's death

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla publicly backed Tony Forbes amid the renewed AKA inquest debate. Image: Dudu Zuma- Sambudla

Source: Getty Images

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla has publicly backed Tony Forbes after he released WhatsApp messages linked to the inquest into AKA's fiancée, Anele Tembe's death. The outspoken political figure praised the late rapper's father for defending his son's name, saying the truth needed to come out and that AKA's legacy deserved to be protected. Her comments have reignited online discussions surrounding the high-profile case.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla applauds Tony Forbes

Taking to X, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla shared Tony Forbes' statement and applauded him for standing up for his son. She wrote that she believed AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, would have been blamed regardless of when the messages surfaced.

Dudu also argued that mental illness had been overlooked, adding that this ultimately sealed the rapper's fate in the court of public opinion. She ended her post by assuring Tony Forbes of her full support.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the X post below:

Tony Forbes explains why he released messages

Tony Forbes says he released the WhatsApp messages to defend AKA's name and legacy. Image: Tony Forbes

Source: Getty Images

In his statement, Tony Forbes said he made the difficult decision to release WhatsApp conversations exchanged between AKA, Anele Tembe and the Tembe family's lawyer following the Hilton Hotel incident in Durban in December 2020.He said he acted as a father determined to protect his son's name after years of allegations linking AKA to Anele's death.

According to Tony, the messages support the National Prosecuting Authority's decision that there was no foul play and also expose contradictions in sworn affidavits. He further claimed the conversations were found on AKA's phone but were never included in the official case docket.

Tony said he wanted the public to examine the messages for themselves and judge the facts rather than speculation.

Mzansi weighs in

The post sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

One user, @Desiree Dee, agreed with Dudu, writing:

"True they failed to acknowledge mental illness."

@Ngwe commented:

"Yes that family needs to pay."

However, not everyone shared the same view. @Nicolo argued that there was evidence suggesting AKA had been physically and emotionally abusive, while another user questioned Dudu's comments and urged her to focus on mental health within her own family.

Others simply praised Dudu for publicly supporting Tony Forbes, showing how divided opinion remains over the matter.

Duduzile backs Tony Forbes' stance

Recently Briefly News reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has thrown her support behind Tony Forbes after he defended AKA's name amid renewed public debate over Anele Tembe's death.

Reacting to resurfaced allegations and leaked messages, Duduzile said the truth about the late rapper needed to come out to protect his legacy, adding that she believes the messages would have surfaced sooner if they had proven he abused Anele. Her comments have reignited online discussions, with social media users divided over the ongoing controversy.

Source: Briefly News