AKA's father confirmed that he was the one who released WhatsApp messages involving AKA, Anele Tembe and the Tembe family's lawyer

He explained why he made the messages public, although he had planned to wait for the inquest

Tony Forbes alleged that the messages were never included in the official case docket despite allegedly being stored on AKA's phone

Tony Forbes broke his silence on the leaked WhatsApp chats between AKA and Anele Tembe's dad. Image: tonydforbes, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes, the father of late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has explained why he decided to release WhatsApp messages involving his son, Anele Tembe and the Tembe family's lawyer. His statement comes as public interest in the circumstances surrounding Anele Tembe's death continues to grow.

Tembe died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021. In recent days, a video said to show moments before and after the fall resurfaced online, reigniting debate on social media and prompting fresh allegations linking AKA to her death.

Tony Forbes reacts to leaked AKA WhatsApp chats

On Tuesday, 14 July 2026, Tony Forbes shared a statement on his official Instagram account, confirming that he was responsible for releasing the WhatsApp messages. He explained that he chose to make them public to challenge what he described as an unfair narrative that his late son was responsible for Anele Tembe's death.

According to Tony Forbes, the messages were exchanged between Kiernan Forbes, Anele Tembe and the Tembe family's lawyer following the Hilton Hotel incident in Durban in December 2020. He said that although he had avoided responding to allegations against AKA over the years because he wanted the inquest to address them, he felt compelled to act after what he described as repeated attacks on his son's character.

Tony Forbes also argued that the messages support the National Prosecuting Authority's decision not to pursue criminal charges against AKA. He further alleged that the investigating officer failed to include the WhatsApp chats in the official case docket.

Read the full statement below:

Tony Forbes confirmed that he leaked WhatsApp messages. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla defends AKA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former MK Party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla defended AKA while making serious allegations.

Public reactions highlighted scepticism and questions surrounding AKA's involvement in Anele's tragic incident.

Source: Briefly News