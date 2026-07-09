South African composer Lebo M sparked a debate after claiming South Africa and Nigeria have the resources to outshine Dubai

Lebo M made the bold statement on the One54 Africa podcast amid ongoing anti-illegal immigration tensions in Mzansi

Social media users responded to his comments, with some agreeing while others pointed to corruption as a major obstacle

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Lebo M believes South Africa and Nigeria are powerful enough to surpass Dubai should they unite. Image: thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African composer Lebo M has raised eyebrows with a bold statement about Africa's two largest economies. The Lion King composer argued that South Africa and Nigeria possess sufficient resources to build something far greater than Dubai.

Lebo M was a guest on the One54 Africa podcast, which posted a clip of the conversation on its Instagram account on Wednesday, 18 July 2026.

How can Nigeria and SA surpass Dubai?

Speaking candidly, Lebo M did not hold back his frustration with the leadership in both African countries. "South Africa and Nigeria are the two most powerful countries on the continent, which have the most f*cked up political leadership. That should be leading the continent, such that the resources we have on the continent could triple-build Dubai," he remarked.

Lebo M claimed that people are loosely using the term xenophobia, but failed to directly address the real issues that are caused by alleged corrupt leadership on the continent.

His comment arrived at a particularly charged moment, where anti-illegal immigration marches have been gaining momentum across South Africa, with other African nations calling for a boycott of the country. Lebo M's decision to name Nigeria specifically drew attention, given the tension, prompting a wave of responses from social media users. Watch the Instagram clip below:

What Africans had to say?

Reactions ranged from agreement to scepticism, with corruption emerging as the central sticking point. Some comments reflect a sentiment that many Africans share: that the potential is undeniable.

Below is what some people had to say:

@morolotumelo wrote:

"We need to learn from Burkina Faso, they did it, they got the blueprint and are taking back what's theirs, freedom and independence."

@superfrannn was more sceptical:

"Remember, they just told us to move to Nigeria….with the corruption."

@luis_maruwasa_esq kept it simple but pointed:

"IF THEY WORKED TOGETHER AND CUT THE BS"

@215ye_ shared:

"South Africa, Nigeria and Congo. The problem with those countries is bad governance."

Lebo M has been in the public eye recently for reasons beyond music. He is reportedly preparing legal action against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi following a bitter social media feud over a viral Lion King translation clip. The dispute divided South Africans and Zimbabweans online, with both men trading public jabs before the matter escalated to legal threats.

Lebo M believes South Africa and Nigeria can build something massive. Image: thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News