Informal traders in Johannesburg CBD were filmed running with their goods in large bags in a video that went viral on X

The footage sparked a heated online debate about foreign nationals and illegal immigration in South Africa

South Africans online were divided, with some showing sympathy and others making xenophobic remarks

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A viral video capturing informal traders fleeing through the Johannesburg CBD exposed deepening national anxieties over immigration. Image: khal_juniier

Source: Twitter

Informal traders in the Johannesburg city centre were caught on camera fleeing with their stock packed into large bags on 8 July 2026. The video, posted by X user @khal_juniier, spread rapidly online and reignited a fierce national conversation about foreign nationals and their place in South Africa.

In the footage, traders are seen grabbing their goods and running, with many viewers speculating they were either fleeing law enforcement or protesters. The clip was shared widely as anti-immigration sentiment in the country continued to simmer.

Xenophobia tensions behind the scenes

The footage surfaced at a time when protests against illegal immigration had been building across South Africa. Movements linked to Operation Dudula have kept the issue of undocumented foreign nationals in the spotlight, particularly in densely populated urban areas like the Johannesburg CBD, where informal trading by foreign nationals is a visible and contested reality.

Watch the X video that sparked the debate below:

Mzansi reacts to the Johannesburg video

South Africans on X were quick to share their views:

User @Lazz_AD said:

"Bro, why is this place always so filthy? Can't they at least keep it clean?"

User @@KMokoena57034 wrote:

"Looks like Lagos."

User @khal_junii commented:

"It's funny that other Africans will tolerate corruption and failed leadership at home, yet direct their anger at South Africans. Priorities are misplaced."

User @ketshedile_ asked:

"How long are they going to keep on running?"

User @khal_juniier said:

"None of this is okay."

3 Briefly News illegal immigrant protest-related articles

A Mozambican woman believed to be a restaurant owner chased away South African tourists from the establishment, retaliating from the 'mabahambe' protests in Mzansi.

Two men filmed a congested Johannesburg CBD, shocked that foreign nationals had returned to the streets after the March and March protests, sparking an online debate.

A Johannesburg man went around his neighbourhood checking which spaza shops were still open during the "mabahambe" protests and ordered them to close.

Source: Briefly News