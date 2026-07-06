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“It Means the Buses Never Left”: Informal Traders Repopulate Johannesburg CBD Streets, SA Stunned
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“It Means the Buses Never Left”: Informal Traders Repopulate Johannesburg CBD Streets, SA Stunned

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • Two men filmed a congested Johannesburg CBD, shocked that foreign nationals had returned to the streets after the March and March protests
  • The men jokingly called for protest organiser Phakelumthakathi to come back and address the situation
  • South Africans online were stunned to see the city centre as crowded as ever, feeling like nothing had changed

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He jokingly called for Phakelumthakathi to return wth the marchers
A man filmed a busy Johannesburg CBD after the 'mabahambe' protests. Image: @mthobisi788
Source: TikTok

Two Johannesburg men captured what they could not believe with their own eyes. Filming in the middle of a packed CBD on 4 July 2026, they drove down a street filled with informal traders and pedestrians, expressing their disbelief that things had returned to exactly as they looked before the March and March protests. The demonstrations, which drew large crowds earlier in 2026, were organised to pressure the government into acting against illegal immigration.

Calls for Phakelumthakathi to return

One of the men in TikTok user @mthobisi788's video called out for Phakelumthakathi, one of the key organisers behind the March and March movement, joking that he needed to see what was happening on the ground. Their tone was light, but the message behind it was clear: in their view, the gains from the protest had evaporated.

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Others said the country had a long way to go if they wanted to get undocumented foreign nationals to leave SA
Local viewers were shocked to see the CBD full after it had been quiet for a few days. Image: Ketut Subayinto
Source: UGC

Mzansi discusses the packed Jozi CBD

The clip spread quickly, with viewers reacting to how the situation appeared to have regressed. Many who watched felt the march had achieved little in the long run, while others debated what realistic change could look like.

User @Sthandwasezulu added:

"It means it's true that the buses never left."

User @Ronnie M shared:

"This is disrespectful."

User @❌⭕️ commented:

"They need to stop announcing dates on a random Wednesday nje without telling anyone ba marche coz if they know the dates they just stay at home."

User @Sean said:

"We're not going anywhere."

User @𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓜 wrote:

"Leave them alone."

User @Ngwana wa ha Sephoke shared:

"It means that we have got a long way to go."

3 Briefly News articles about 'mabahambe' protests

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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