“He Wasted Time Running”: Gauteng Man’s Trolley Dash Challenge Frustrates Mzansi
- A man competed in a trolley dash at Shoprite Bronkhorstspruit Mall and spent most of his time sprinting around the store
- Instead of loading his trolley with groceries, he ran laps and walked away with very little to show for it
- South Africans watching the video could not hide their frustration and amusement at his puzzling strategy
A man's trolley dash attempt at Shoprite in Bronkhorstspruit Mall left South Africans both baffled and entertained after footage of the challenge went viral on Facebook on 6 July 2026. The video, posted on Facebook by Bronkhorstspruit Mall, showed the participant sprinting through the aisles at full speed, burning through most of his allocated time running rather than filling his trolley with groceries.
When speed becomes the enemy
By the end, his trolley was nearly empty, and viewers had plenty to say about it. A trolley dash is a timed supermarket challenge where a participant races through the store and keeps whatever they manage to load into their trolley before the clock runs out. The goal is to pack in as much value as possible, not to see how fast you can run.
Watch the Facebook trolley dash reel that left Mzansi shaking their heads below:
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Mzansi reacts to the Shoprite sprint
Viewers watching spotted the obvious problem: the man had confused the challenge with a sprint race. Comments flooded in from people who could barely watch through their laughter and disbelief.
User @Ju-dee Success KaMasombuka said:
"Yoh, he wasted a lot of time running around. 😂🤣🤣"
User @Marilyn Julies asked:
"Did he think it was a running competition 🏃😂."
User @Maakgau Wa Maphodisane Sentsho wrote:
"Some people they don't understand trolley dash serious 😰."
User @Angelina Chipangura shared:
"Running like a headless chicken."
User @Monyai Chephe said:
"The way he was sprinting, I thought he was gonna do a better job. Are they not allowed to take electric appliances?"
User @Gerald Uirab asked:
"Where is he running to? He wasted time, seriously.."
3 Briefly News articles about trolley-dash challenges
- A Zambian shopper’s strategic failure during a Shoprite trolley dash went viral after he prioritised bulky cereal boxes over high-value grocery items, disappointing many viewers.
- A shopper filled her trolley with home items and headed to the beauty department to clean the shelves during her two-minute Woolworths trolley dash challenge, scoring items worth over R50,000.
- A local man went straight to the aisle with electronic appliances when the clock started during his trolley dash challenge, and picked up a microwave, a small stove and several other items
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za