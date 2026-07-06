A man competed in a trolley dash at Shoprite Bronkhorstspruit Mall and spent most of his time sprinting around the store

Instead of loading his trolley with groceries, he ran laps and walked away with very little to show for it

South Africans watching the video could not hide their frustration and amusement at his puzzling strategy

A local shopper became an internet sensation for all the wrong reasons during a timed supermarket challenge. Image: Bronkhorstspruit Mall

Source: Facebook

A man's trolley dash attempt at Shoprite in Bronkhorstspruit Mall left South Africans both baffled and entertained after footage of the challenge went viral on Facebook on 6 July 2026. The video, posted on Facebook by Bronkhorstspruit Mall, showed the participant sprinting through the aisles at full speed, burning through most of his allocated time running rather than filling his trolley with groceries.

When speed becomes the enemy

By the end, his trolley was nearly empty, and viewers had plenty to say about it. A trolley dash is a timed supermarket challenge where a participant races through the store and keeps whatever they manage to load into their trolley before the clock runs out. The goal is to pack in as much value as possible, not to see how fast you can run.

Watch the Facebook trolley dash reel that left Mzansi shaking their heads below:

Mzansi reacts to the Shoprite sprint

Viewers watching spotted the obvious problem: the man had confused the challenge with a sprint race. Comments flooded in from people who could barely watch through their laughter and disbelief.

User @Ju-dee Success KaMasombuka said:

"Yoh, he wasted a lot of time running around. 😂🤣🤣"

User @Marilyn Julies asked:

"Did he think it was a running competition 🏃😂."

User @Maakgau Wa Maphodisane Sentsho wrote:

"Some people they don't understand trolley dash serious 😰."

User @Angelina Chipangura shared:

"Running like a headless chicken."

User @Monyai Chephe said:

"The way he was sprinting, I thought he was gonna do a better job. Are they not allowed to take electric appliances?"

User @Gerald Uirab asked:

"Where is he running to? He wasted time, seriously.."

3 Briefly News articles about trolley-dash challenges

A Zambian shopper’s strategic failure during a Shoprite trolley dash went viral after he prioritised bulky cereal boxes over high-value grocery items, disappointing many viewers.

A shopper filled her trolley with home items and headed to the beauty department to clean the shelves during her two-minute Woolworths trolley dash challenge, scoring items worth over R50,000.

A local man went straight to the aisle with electronic appliances when the clock started during his trolley dash challenge, and picked up a microwave, a small stove and several other items

Source: Briefly News