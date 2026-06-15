A Zambian shopper’s strategic failure during a Shoprite trolley dash went viral after he prioritised bulky cereal boxes over high-value grocery items

The footage was shared on Facebook, where it gathered massive traction across Southern Africa

Viewers criticised the man's poor planning, noting that his choice of large items severely limited his space for expensive essentials.

A Zambian shopper has disappointed many viewers with his grocery priorities during his trolley dash haul. Image: Kopala David

Source: Facebook

A grocery shopper has left social media users in stitches and disbelief after his poor strategy during a fast-paced supermarket challenge backfired. The video was shared on the Facebook account of Kopala David on 14 June 2026, sparking intense debate and mockery among viewers across the continent.

The participant kicked off his timed trolley dash by racing down the supermarket aisles to grab supplies. His opening move, however, immediately raised eyebrows when he piled his cart high with large cereal boxes and cartons of milk. Realising he needed to maximise his haul, he then rushed over to the poultry section, where he managed to grab several 5kg packs of frozen chicken before tossing in a few bottles of juice to fill up the remaining gaps. Despite his energetic hustle, his final selection failed to impress onlookers, who felt he wasted his time on affordable, space-consuming items.

A continental tradition of retail frenzy

Trolley dash challenges have long been a popular promotion across the continent, with retail giant Shoprite frequently hosting these high-stakes competitions throughout its African stores to reward consumers with free grocery hauls. The rules are traditionally simple: contestants are given a strict time limit, usually between 60 and 90 seconds, to fill a single cart with items they can grab. Viewers generally advise participants to ignore the bulky dry-goods aisles and sprint straight towards high-value sections like premium meats, expensive cheeses, and electronic appliances to get the maximum financial return out of their free run.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi mock shopper’s poor planning

The viral clip disappointed social media users, who took to the comment section to critique the man's terrible shopping logic. Many wondered why he needed an excessive amount of cornflakes, adding that the oversized boxes took up much of his trolley space. They said those made it impossible for him to stack more valuable goods. Some jokingly guessed that the shopper was a university student or a clueless single bachelor living alone. Others declared that they would have performed better under the same pressure.

Viewers said the man's picks indicated that he was accustomed to shopping for a single person. Image: Kopala David

Source: Facebook

User @Charlotte Kalenga shared:

"So you didn't want cooking oil, ai. Are you going to boil chicken?"

User @Helen Mbula commented:

"The mistake was putting boxes of cornflakes first; it took up the space. Anyway, nice game. Next time, try me, Shoprite Kaleza, you will realise the trolley will be worth 10 pins."

User @Tabi M Wilfreds asked:

"Cornflakes for what? What happened to cooking oil and washing powder?"

User @Liyu Kwibisa said:

"This one must be single and a student."

User WMercy Mumba asked:

"So why did you leave cooking that was just on top of that fridge? Cornflakes were not necessary."

User @Precious Chimusanya

"@Stella Chimusanya, this one doesn't know budget."

3 Briefly News articles about trolley dashes

A shopper filled her trolley with home items and headed to the beauty department to clean the shelves during her two-minute Woolworths trolley dash challenge, scoring items worth over R50,000.

A local man went straight to the aisle with electronic appliances when the clock started during his trolley dash challenge, and picked up a microwave, a small stove and many other items.

A strategic shopper cleaned out a Shoprite chicken fridge, quickly loading multiple 5 kg packs of chicken onto her trolley during her trolley dash challenge.

Source: Briefly News