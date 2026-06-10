A viral video on X shows a fit SAPS officer sprinting at high speed through rough terrain while chasing a suspect allegedly linked to illegal activity

The officer impressed Mzansi after managing to keep up during the intense bush chase, despite briefly dropping his service pistol while carrying a heavy rifle

Social media users praised his fitness, discipline, and restraint, with many jokingly calling him “Cop of the Year”

A SAPS officer impressed South Africans during a high-speed chase after a suspect. Images: @StHonorable/X and GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans were left thoroughly impressed after a viral video circulating on X showed a police officer in a dramatic foot chase with a suspect allegedly linked to illegal mining activities or an undocumented immigration case.

The clip, which trended on 10 June 2026, shows the officer, believed to be a member of the South African Police Service, sprinting at high speed in pursuit of a suspect into nearby bushes.

Policeman impresses with his fitness

Despite the intensity of the chase, the officer reportedly managed to keep pace even after briefly dropping his service pistol, which was strapped to his thigh, while still carrying a heavy rifle in one hand.

What stood out to many viewers was the officer’s apparent fitness and determination, with some users suggesting he maintained relentless speed as the suspect attempted to flee into dense vegetation.

The video quickly sparked widespread reactions online, with many South Africans praising the officer’s athleticism and dedication to duty, while others joked about his near “professional sprinter” performance.

Some users went as far as calling for him to be recognised as “Police Officer of the Year,” while others humorously nicknamed him “the fastest man on Earth, Usain Bolt’s competition.”

Others linked the moment to ongoing national conversations around policing and enforcement, joking that recent anti-illegal immigration activism and public pressure may have contributed to officers “stepping up their fitness and training.”

Importantly, many viewers also commended the officer for choosing to pursue the suspect on foot rather than resorting to immediate use of force, describing it as a disciplined and controlled response in a high-pressure situation.

View the clip here:

Netizens commented on the impressive video

The people of Mzansi got a good kick out of the clip and set the comment section alight. Take a look at some of the comments.

@jeffndonyane joked:

"It's rare witnessing taxpayers' money at work."

@mbish_africa commented:

"You think the police don't work until you find yourself running like Usain."

@Ncumisa_Tatani said:

"Then you say we shouldn't buy them cooldrinks? No way, few people can work this hard."

@sharliekadi wrote:

"I know what KZN police would have done."

@bongyluaziey said:

"This one is one of the few that are fit."

Mzansi reacts to Eastern Cape Police officer chasing a suspect

In a similar incident, an intense street pursuit between a police officer and a man determined to evade arrest has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The clip, shared on TikTok, quickly gained traction after attracting thousands of views and comments, with users reacting to the fast-paced and dramatic chase. The video shows a police officer in hot pursuit of a suspect on a busy four-lane road in Plettenberg Bay, near the Formosa Garden Village in the Eastern Cape. The suspect can be seen sprinting at high speed towards a dense bushy area in an attempt to escape, with the fit officer closely trailing behind.

South African Police Service officers. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Video of SAPS officers chasing young woman goes viral

Briefly News also reported that a young South African woman left social media in stitches after involving SAPS officers in a playful TikTok challenge that quickly went viral for all the right reasons. She staged a light-hearted “run challenge” video, enlisting police officers to pretend to chase her as part of a creative skit. While clearly done in good humour, the video sparked a wave of laughter online, with many users joking about the “accuracy” of the chase and the fitness levels of some officers. In true Mzansi fashion, even a fellow officer joined in on the humour, teasing his colleagues and adding to the playful tone of the moment.

Source: Briefly News