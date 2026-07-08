Nota Baloyi fired back with a witty one-liner after South Africans were reportedly chased out of a restaurant in Mozambique

His response reignited tensions online, with citizens from Mozambique and other African countries weighing in on South Africa's alleged xenophobic reputation

The exchange comes weeks after South Africa's anti-illegal immigration marches and a national shutdown that stirred controversy across the continent

Nota Baloyi weighed in on the reports that a group of South African tourists were chased out of a Mozambique restaurant. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Music executive and outspoken social commentator Nota Baloyi is no stranger to controversy, and his latest comment on social media has once again set the internet ablaze, this time with an international flavour.

On 7 July 2026, a post circulating on X (formerly Twitter) caught the attention of many South Africans after a group of locals on holiday were allegedly chased out of a restaurant in Mozambique by its owner.

"I just saw a TikTok video of a group of South Africans on vacation being chased out of a restaurant in Mozambique by the owner. Guys, does this mean we won't be able to visit Mozambique anymore?"

Rather than expressing sympathy or concern, Nota kept it short and sharp, showing that he was anything but moved by the drama.

"What's so special about Mozambique?"

His reply was both dismissive and provocative, and it did exactly what one might expect from Nota; it lit the fuse on an already tense conversation.

The comment arrived at a particularly charged moment in southern African relations. South Africa has been navigating significant backlash following a string of anti-illegal immigration marches and a national shutdown that was scheduled for 30 June. The events drew sharp criticism from several African nations, with many foreigners publicly vowing to boycott South Africa and avoid its citizens altogether.

The broader fallout from the marches has seen South Africa increasingly labelled as a hub for xenophobia, both on the continent and beyond. Against this backdrop, Nota's flippant remark struck a nerve far wider than he may have anticipated.

What began as a cheeky one-liner quickly snowballed into a heated cross-border debate, with not only Mozambicans but also citizens from various other African countries piling onto the thread to share their frustrations with South Africa and its attitudes towards immigrants and African nationals.

The incident in the Mozambican restaurant, viewed by many as a direct consequence of the current political climate, has added yet another layer to an already complicated regional conversation about how South Africans are perceived abroad.

See Nota Baloyi's post below.

Social media reacts to Nota Baloyi's post

The comment section erupted as people from other African countries gathered to slam South Africans.

francis_chiwara said:

"Then stay in special South Africa."

iwantnoproblems wrote:

"Ask your Maphorisa and other artists, but ok, nothing. So don't come waste your time here, we don't want South African nationals over here, legally or illegally. We don't like you. That's a nice way of chasing you out; we barely go for violence."

MadlalaPrince claimed:

"Without Mozambique, you would be in darkness, and without gas to cook, be grateful."

ZimPatriot00263 slammed Nota Baloyi:

"You’re a stupid little boy! You think South Africa and South Africans can live in isolation? Typical misinformed and miseducated South African."

South Africans and citizens from other countries discussed Nota Baloyi's remarks. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, several South Africans urged their fellow countrymen to boycott Mozambique and other African countries and embrace what Mzansi has to offer.

Proffessorq0n said:

"Any African country must do the same. Everyone must stay in their own country. That's good. No visits anymore."

Maps_rza wrote:

"Imagine touring an underdeveloped country. That's a reckless risk to personal safety."

FollowMakhi posted:

"The owner did well. South Africans must not visit African countries. Rather, go overseas where we are respected."

Cassper Nyovest reacts to Nota Baloyi's claims

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's remarks after Nota Baloyi claimed he was the real owner of Billiato.

The claims arrived as tensions between the two men reached an all-time high, raising questions about their relationship, or lack thereof.

Source: Briefly News