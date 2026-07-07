A video showing a group of South African tourists in a tense confrontation at a Mozambique restaurant has sparked debate online

The clash appears linked to ongoing tensions around illegal immigration back home, though the full details of what started it remain unclear

Social media users were divided, with some sympathising with the tourists and others questioning what led to the confrontation

A March and March protest. Images: RAJESH JANTILAL / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A video showing South African tourists in a heated confrontation at a restaurant in Mozambique has stirred plenty of debate online. X user @CrownprinceCom2 shared the clip on 6 July 2026, with the caption:

"Video showing South Africans being chased away after the xenophobic attacks they have had in Mozambique. South Africans were being denied the opportunity to enjoy their vacation."

In the footage, a group of South Africans on holiday can be seen settled at a beachside restaurant when a Mozambican woman approaches them. She questions why they chose to visit Mozambique instead of exploring destinations within South Africa, and raises her frustration over how South Africans have treated Mozambican nationals living in South Africa. The exchange grows tense as both sides respond to one another.

The following day, on 7 July 2026, the same user shared a second clip with more of the incident, saying:

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"More on the video showing South African tourists in Mozambique allegedly being chased out of a restaurant and told to 'go and eat in South Africa.' The incident has sparked outrage online."

What may have led to the confrontation

It remains unclear exactly what triggered the incident. The clips don't show the moments leading up to the confrontation, and no official account from either the restaurant or the tourists involved has been shared.

Some viewers online have suggested there may be more context missing from the footage that's been circulating.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tension around immigration in South Africa, following recent marches calling for stricter enforcement against undocumented foreign nationals.

The clips have added fuel to an already sensitive conversation, with people on both sides weighing in on how South Africans and their neighbours are treating one another.

Watch the X clip below:

Netizens debate the Mozambique restaurant clash

The comments on the X page were filled with strong opinions:

@pietmashika wrote:

"South Africa is a big country with so many places to visit, let's stop going to places where we are not appreciated."

@wandy_motlhamme said:

"A legal visitor with money and an illegal foreigner looking for a job in South Africa is a big difference… I'm sure the Mozambique government will sort her out; she is just an employee. Have these people ever gone to school, Mara."

@SekhemkhetIII wrote:

"All those nice hotels in Mozambique are built by South Africans."

@702Neutronz said:

"South Africans… Fix your country first before trying to vacation in other African countries."

@DavidMakhu473 explained:

"Why post half-stories that lack context. The raucous started inside the restaurant after they broke something and said unpleasant words to the waiters. They provoked restaurant workers."

South Africans are allegedly being chased away from a Mozambique restaurant. Images: @CrownprinceCom2

Source: Twitter

More on immigration tensions in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a well-known actor whose strong views on illegal immigration sparked mixed reactions during the ongoing marches.

recently reported on a well-known actor whose strong views on illegal immigration sparked mixed reactions during the ongoing marches. Police made an arrest connected to a viral video after launching a new operation targeting those harbouring undocumented individuals.

A former soapie star's message on African unity struck a chord with some South Africans, while others pushed back with a very different view.

Source: Briefly News