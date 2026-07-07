Former Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa has posted a message on African unity amid anti-illegal immigration marches

The star has been spreading the message amid the March and March protests, which have rocked the country

Her poster sparked a buzz with people offering mixed reactions, while some South Africans disagreed

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Former ‘Muvhango’ star Maumela Mahuwa has preached about African unity. Image: Maumela Mahuwa

Source: Facebook

Actress Maumela Mahuwa chose peace and unity in her message amid the calls for illegal immigrants to vacate the country.

The March and March movement has sparked nationwide protests, calling for undocumented foreigners to leave the country by 30 June 2026. Although the deadline has passed, tensions continue to linger, with other Africans retaliating and sharing strong messages that lambast Mzansi.

Mahuwa preaches unity amid divisions

Taking to Facebook on Monday, 6 July, the former Muvhango star posted an AI-generated picture of herself preaching the message of African unity. She declared that she is the queen of Africa and Venda, saying she is proudly Black.

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"AFRICA IS US. AFRICA IS ME. AFRICA IS YOU," she wrote.

Prior to that, she penned a lengthy poem about Africans uniting amid the chaos, listing the unique qualities that make her proudly African.

"I am an African child. Bright and brilliant. With such an unimaginable skin colour. I am indeed gifted," she praised.

The rest of her poem speaks about living in an Africa that is not divided, but rather one. Check it out below:

Mzansi disproves of Mahuwa's message

Social media users seem to disagree with Mahuwa's message, standing firm in their beliefs.

Thandi Fikile Thwala

"We are Africans, Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans, Nigeria for Nigerians and South Africa for South Africans. Together we are Africans."

Tebogo Motsepe

"We love you @Maumela, but these subliminal reminders of how African we are aren't helping. For now, we're still busy affirming and reaffirming to all and sundry that we are South Africans first. Please stand with us or sit down. Pick a side, you can't want to be politically correct at the expense of South Africans."

Dineo Dineo

"Don't forget you are Suzana, Africa is a content n0t a country, no one in Europe lives in one country saying we're Europeans."

Kgotsofatso Muriel Fela

"This is why I will teach my kids not to look up to anybody they see on TV."

Mphela Malosela

"We are South Africans march and march, we love our country, that's why we want our brothers and sisters to also love their countries and go home to fix whatever made them come here in Mzansi."

Israel Matseke Zulu shares message on unity

In a previous report from Briefly News, actor Israel Matseke-Zulu relayed his opinion on the issues of illegal immigration.

The video was shared by the ActionSA President, Herman Mashaba, in which Israel was speaking to ActionSA members. Local social media users deliberated on the iconic actor's opinions, and the views were mixed.

"There are our brothers and sisters; they work for us, and we pay them. We even live among them, but the correct law must be followed," he reiterated.

Source: Briefly News