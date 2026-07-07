Makhadzi shared a message after one of her scheduled performances in Zimbabwe was cancelled

The cancellation comes amid growing cross-border tensions following South Africa's anti-illegal immigration protests

Reactions to her message varied, with some praising her and others accusing her of seeking attention

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Makhadzi reacted to her events in Zimbabwe being cancelled after the national shutdown. Image: Makhadzi

Source: Facebook

South African musician Makhadzi has responded after one of her scheduled performances in Zimbabwe was cancelled amid ongoing tensions following the anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa. The Limpopo-born singer is the latest South African artist to be affected as calls grow in Zimbabwe to remove South African performers from local events in response to recent developments across the border.

The backlash follows the anti-illegal immigration marches held in South Africa on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, which prompted thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa to return home. In response, some Zimbabweans called for local event organisers to stop booking South African artists. Makhadzi was among the artists caught up in the fallout after her Zimbabwe performance was cancelled. Rather than responding with anger, the award-winning musician shared a message of unity and solidarity.

Makhadzi reacts after Zimbabwe event is cancelled

Taking to her official Facebook account on Sunday, 5 July 2026, Makhadzi shared an AI-generated poster featuring herself along with a message calling for unity across the continent. The poster included slogans such as "Africa is home, and music is our voice" and "Proudly African. Unapologetically Makhadzi." The main message on the poster read:

“Ubuntu knows no borders. Respect knows every law.”

The poster also featured flags of several African countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Kenya, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, as well as several others in the background.

See the poster below:

Peeps react to Makhadzi's solidarity message

Makhadzi’s post sparked a flurry of reactions on Facebook.

Here are some of the comments:

Maxnalism Naledi said:

“She's worried about money while we are chilled; uzoba strong.”

Bucie Renqe remarked:

“There are only two sides. Abahambe and Asiyindawo. There's no in-between, Makhadzi🙄”

Masindi Tshianeo Mukwevho advised:

“The bread is being threatened. The girl is trying to do damage control. Honestly, keeping quiet would go a long way; timing is everything.”

Rambo Mutikedzi WaArsenal Phulu claimed:

“Makhadzi likes attention. She will never let an opportunity to put herself in the spotlight pass her by. She understands the risk of potential SA backlash, but she thinks it's too good an opportunity to pass her by.”

Nosipho Thandolwethu Mazibuko explained:

“We're not mad for wanting our country's immigration laws to be respected. Every sovereign nation has the right to protect its borders and ensure that those who enter do so legally. Opposing illegal immigration isn't the same as hating foreigners; it's about respecting the rule of law.”

Makhadzi responded with a message after her Zimbabwe events were dropped. Image: Makhadzi

Source: Facebook

Zimbabweans react to Makhadzi’s deleted post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi posted and deleted a lengthy message on her Facebook account after her shows in Zimbabwe were cancelled.

A section of Zimbabweans felt betrayed by her statement, declaring she isn't welcome to perform in the country.

Source: Briefly News