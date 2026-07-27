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The government has appealed to South Africans to rally behind Banyana Banyana as the team's WAFCON journey continues

Fans are being encouraged to wear the national colours and show their support throughout the tournament

The call is aimed at uniting the country behind the national women's football team as it competes in Morocco

Government has urged South Africans to get behind Banyana Banyana throughout their 2026 WAFCON campaign as the national women's football team represents the country in Morocco. Image: Banyana_Banyana

Source: Twitter

Government has called on South Africans to unite behind Banyana Banyana as the national women's football team continues its campaign at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. The appeal encourages supporters across the country to back the team throughout the tournament and demonstrate national pride as the players represent South Africa on the continental stage.

Government appeals for nationwide support

According to SAnews, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) issued the appeal on Sunday, 26 July, urging South Africans to stand behind the squad during the competition.

Government said the players carried the hopes of the country and that public support could inspire them during the tournament.

"Our players carry the hopes of the nation and together, we can inspire them to give their very best," the statement said.

South Africans encouraged to join Banyana Fridays

The appeal also encouraged citizens to participate in the Banyana Fridays campaign by wearing South Africa's green and gold colours during the tournament.

Government added:

"Let us stand as one, fly the South African flag high and show the world the strength of our unity."

It also encouraged supporters to continue backing the team throughout its WAFCON campaign, urging South Africans to wear green and gold on Banyana Fridays and remain united behind the national team for the duration of its 2026 WAFCON journey.

Banyana continue WAFCON campaign

Banyana Banyana are continuing their WAFCON campaign in Morocco, with their next fixture against Tanzania scheduled for Monday, 27 July. Government's message, however, extends beyond a single match, encouraging South Africans to remain behind the national team for the duration of the tournament.

Desiree Ellis opens up about Robyn Moodaly-Salgado's cyberbullying ordeal

Briefly News previously reported that Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis revealed midfielder Robyn Moodaly-Salgado stepped away from international football in October 2023 after experiencing cyberbullying.

Ellis said Moodaly-Salgado had not retired, as some had speculated, and welcomed her return ahead of the 2026 WAFCON.

Source: Briefly News