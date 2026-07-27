Jenitar Sau Na'amoana delivered four identical girls at Brisbane's Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at just 28 weeks

The quadruplets were conceived naturally and all shared a single placenta, something doctors described as unheard of

The birth took Jenitar and her husband Jortham from a family of six children to a household of ten overnight

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The remarkable pregnancy was extremely high risk for proud mum Jenitar and her four beautiful daughters, Emily, Harriet, Alexa and Catherine. Image: Metro North Health

Source: TikTok

A Queensland mother has made medical history after giving birth to identical quadruplet girls, all conceived naturally and sharing a single placenta. Jenitar Sau Na'amoana delivered Emily, Harriet, Alexa and Catherine at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on 14 July 2026, at 28 weeks and four days gestation.

Jenitar, 34, and her husband Jortham were not planning to expand their family. According to the @cbsnews page hey already had four children aged between one and ten when the spontaneous pregnancy was confirmed. The couple went from six family members to ten in a single day.

A pregnancy unlike any other

Doctors monitoring Jenitar described the case as genuinely without precedent. Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist Dr Alexa Bendall, who had cared for Jenitar from the tenth week of pregnancy, said the odds were staggering. Dr Bendall said:

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"Monozygotic quadruplets are estimated at one in every 15 million pregnancies, but to share the same placenta, this is unheard of."

The four girls split from a single fertilised egg, meaning they are genetically identical. The pregnancy was classified as extremely high risk, and Jenitar was admitted as an inpatient at 25 weeks so the medical team could monitor her around the clock. The four newborns are currently in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where they will remain until they are strong enough to go home.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet reacts to the new family of ten

People online could not quite believe what they were reading, and the comments came flooding in:

Bunni worried:

"They had 6 kids already?!?! Bro. 😭😭😭"

NS added:

"Finding 4 names you and your partner like is a real problem"

Deadpool's right bicep said:

"Good thing this isn't in America because I know that bill would be insane."

Queen wrote:

"Women are amazing. ❤️❤️❤️"

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Source: Briefly News