A Nigerian man living in Cape Town shared a TikTok video outlining five culture shocks from his time in South Africa

He spoke about pharmacy visits, food takeaway habits, and the strict process of renting property in Cape Town

South Africans flooded the comments, praising his honesty and thanking him for understanding life in Mzansi

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @colsyd4

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian man living in Cape Town recently shared a TikTok video listing five culture shocks he faced while adjusting to life in South Africa. He posted the clip to help other newcomers understand unspoken rules around health care, food, and renting a home in the busy coastal city.

Learning to navigate Cape Town life

The man explained that newcomers should be careful about revealing how long they have lived in Cape Town, especially to South African women, since some people use that detail against foreign men. He also spoke about pharmacy visits, noting that foreigners cannot simply request antibiotics without a prescription like in other countries.

He added that HIV test kits are freely available at any pharmacy, allowing people to test themselves quietly before starting a relationship with a new partner. Asking for a takeaway box after finishing a meal is completely normal, he said, and nobody assumes financial struggle when leftovers go home.

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Renting a home proved the hardest adjustment, according to the man. Landlords in Cape Town scrutinise bank statements and personal history closely before approving new tenants, a process he described as genuinely tough for foreigners. He believes this strict screening is partly why so many newcomers fall victim to rental scams in the city.

He stressed that pharmacy staff will ask questions before handing over medication, so newcomers should not expect antibiotics on demand the way some might elsewhere. His breakdown covered small, everyday moments that many locals take for granted but foreigners often misunderstand at first.

Mzansi reacted warmly to the video, with several commenters urging fellow South Africans to stay calm about visitors, since most people travel for leisure or cultural exchange rather than trouble. Others admitted that renting truly is difficult in the country, while many praised the man for his humility and genuine personality.

One commenter, based near Plettenberg Bay, thanked @colsyd4 for helping people understand daily life in South Africa and said they would now follow his content. The warm response shows how much South Africans appreciate honest, respectful takes on life in their country from people who have chosen to call it home.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News