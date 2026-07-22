A Rustenburg e-hailing driver shared the story of a teenage girl who died in his car during a trip in Thabani around 2020 or 2021

The driver helped carry the girl's body into the family's home and has been haunted by the experience ever since

South Africans urged him to take an important step as he continues to try and track down the family and find closure

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Driver recalls the day the child died in his car. Image: @Des Savior TV

Source: Facebook

An e-hailing driver has gone public with one of the most distressing moments of his career, a trip in which a young girl died in his car while her mother held her.

He shared the story on Facebook on 21 July 2026, on De Savior TV, describing how he had picked up a family in Thabani, Rustenburg, from Siceli Street in Kobani around 2020 or 2021. The mother and her teenage daughter sat in the back, while who he believed was the girl's brother sat up front with him. They were heading to a nearby doctor because the girl was gravely ill. She was too weak to walk or speak.

When they arrived, the family could not get help. The doctor was either unavailable or unable to assist. Frustrated and out of options, the mother and brother decided to head home.

On the way back, the girl died in her mother's arms. The driver said it was something he had never been prepared for. He helped the brother carry the girl's body from the car into the house and has not seen the family since.

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Driver Returns to Kobani in Search of Closure

Years after that trip, the driver returned to the street and walked through the neighbourhood trying to identify the correct house. After checking three yards, he believes he found the right one. A grandmother at the property told him the family's surname and that they had since relocated to Manzere, a small area outside Rustenburg.

The driver said the experience had caused him lasting trauma, describing it as something he had carried since the day it happened. He is now asking the public to help him locate the Nchebele family so he can speak to them, offer his condolences and find some peace.

Understanding Traumatic Bereavement

Traumatic bereavement occurs after distressing deaths such as accidents, suicide, homicide or disasters. It can cause overwhelming memories, guilt, anger and grief, with some people developing PTSD. Support from trauma organisations and professional therapy can help people process the loss and recover.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Responds to the Search

South Africans in the comments section were moved by the driver's story and offered support and suggestions on her page:

Kenneth Serobatse said:

"My brother I think you need counselling cause you are not trained and never expected that situation. Please remember everything happens for a reason hoping you find closure soon. You are not the first and definitely not the last."

Lenias Mokganyeng Chiloane added:

"It also traumatised you, must see them so that you can also heal. It's going to be on your mind forever."

Thenjie Ngomane shared:

"You touched me with this sad story. I nearly experienced that between Pmburg and Kokstad! I gave them a lift on the side of the road after noticing how desperate the mother was when she flagged my car to stop."

More Briefly News on E-Hailing Incidents

A Pretoria e-hailing driver allegedly refused to take a passenger after hearing her speak Xitsonga, sparking anger and accusations of discrimination.

South Africa's Department of Transport introduced new safety measures for e-hailing services, including driver and vehicle verification, trip monitoring, and emergency features to improve passenger security.

Comedian Mpho Popps jokingly vented about common inDrive frustrations, including late drivers, cashless passengers and unexpected extra stops, leaving South Africans entertained.

Source: Briefly News