A fan shared a photo of Pearl Modiadie without makeup on X, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands of South Africans

The image reignited a debate about beauty standards and whether makeup enhances or transforms a woman's appearance

Comments are split, with some gushing over Pearl's natural look while others say they prefer the TV host with a full face of makeup

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Pearl Modiadie is a South African television presenter, radio DJ, actress and producer best known to TV audiences for presenting the SABC1 music talk show 'Zaziwa.' Images: @Pearl Modiadie

Source: Facebook

A fresh-faced photo of celebrated South African television host Pearl Modiadie is making the rounds on X.

A fan shared the image on 21 July 2026, and it quickly divided opinion on beauty, standards, and the power of makeup.

Pearl's natural look sparks beauty debate

The photo of Pearl, who celebrated her 38th birthday in 2025, stirred an unusually heated conversation about how celebrities look without the glam that fans are accustomed to seeing.

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Some followers were quick to celebrate her bare-faced appearance, while others were more divided about what the image revealed.

An X user with the handle @Cebe_Lihle23 posted a collage of Pearl with the caption:

"Pearl Modiadie without makeup 😍🔥"

Photos of Pearl Modiadie without and with makeup. Images: @Cebe_Lihle23 / X, @PearlModiadie / Facebook

Source: UGC

See the X post that started the conversation here.

Mzansi reacts to the viral photo

Reactions poured in from across the country. Below is what fans had to say:

@VivicaMihla gushed:

"She looks so pretty 😍 such an unproblematic queen"

@Real_Precious_M kept it simple:

"She's still beautiful without make-up"

@kaymsibi agreed:

"She is beautiful"

Not everyone was quite as enthusiastic. @simplyenny admitted:

"I like her better with make up on"

@TankisoSinhk took a more cautious lesson from the moment:

"I'm never making anyone my beauty standards bcs what we see there with makeup 😭"

@MmatoraNB8053 went furthest with the takeaway:

"Makeup is a scam. Without makeup these girls are so girl next door"

The responses reflect a broader tension that surfaces every time a female celebrity is seen without makeup, with some fans celebrating authenticity and others candidly sharing their preferences.

South African celebrities without makeup

Women across the world are embracing their natural beauty. These are a few South African celebrities who have gone makeup less in public:

Pearl shares glimpses of her son

In more entertainment updates, Briefly News shared details about Pearl Modiadie’s rare glimpse into her life as a mother, showcasing her son, Lewatle Olivier.

The moment captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike, reflecting the admiration for the award-winning TV host’s parenting journey.

Source: Briefly News