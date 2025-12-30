South African media personality Pearl Modiadie recently marked another year around the sun

The former Zaziwa host announced on social media that she was turning a year older

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with heartfelt birthday messages

Pearl Modiadie celebrated her birthday in style. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Despite her being MIA in the entertainment industry, fans found the time to celebrate the popular media personality Pearl Modiadie's birthday in style on social media.

On Monday, 29 December 2025, the former Zaziwa host, excitedly shared with her followers that she was turning 38 on that day, just months after winning the Deal Or No Deal Celebrity Edition. The star posted two pictures of herself out and about, celebrating her special day.

She wrote:

"38 candles 🎂✨A year of great wins and refining lessons, guided by God’s steady hand. Here with gratitude. For life, growth, clarity, and the ones who walk this journey with me. 🤍Birthdays are precious to me, and 29/12 was a good day."

See the post below:

Actor and MC Zola Hashatsi also paid tribute to Modiadie on her special day and wrote:

"Satafrika and the Entertainment Fraternity, Happy Monday the 29th of December, please help me wish my Queen, the multi-talented @PearlModiadie a Happy Blessed Birthday, I love you for life and may 2026 bring to life all that your heart desires, makwande kuphinde kukhanye."

See his post below:

Fans wished Pearl a happy birthday

Shortly after the star announced that it was her special day, many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Here's what they had to say below:

@AthiMtongana said:

"Happiest birthday, gorgeous Pearl! May God’s steady hand continue to guide you, and bless you with joy and peace."

@Thuthukile29 wrote:

"We are getting closer to the 4th floor. Happy birthday Pearl Modiadie."

@CeciliaNgoigo commented:

"You literally look like a pearl.🥹 Happy birthday beautiful."

@limphoseeiso_ replied:

"Happy birthday beautiful lady, wishing you all the desires of your heart."

@BoityBell responded:

"You've always been the GREATEST GIFT to US all @PearlModiadie, may the additional year be an Abundance Era, where prayers are answered, and manifestations become a reality. Happy Birthday, Beloved Pearly. May GOD continue to be by your side. Have a Blast."

@TumiPowerhouse tweeted:

"Tsogang le re happy birthday to my Kgakgi! A girl with a golden heart! @PearlModiadie."

Pearl Modiadie turned 38 in December 2025. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Pearl Modiadie's pictures leave netizens swooning

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Modiadie left fans in awe of her beauty when she posted new photos. The media personality often shares random pictures of herself and her man, and her latest selfies were a reminder that she's still that girl!

One of Mzansi's "It" girls, Pearl Modiadie, updated her media with some new selfies - we are not worthy! The beloved mother of one has an undeniable glow and couldn't help but show off her gorgeous face and stunning smile.

I_AM_Mashoto was stunned:

"For a moment there, I thought I was looking at Brandy the American singer. You look beautiful!"

Source: Briefly News