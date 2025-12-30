South African reality TV star Jojo Robinson recently celebrated her 38th birthday and shared stunning Instagram pictures

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member wrote a touching tribute in which she said she could be whatever she wants, before adding that her face and body were technically 28

Fans reassured her in the comments section, with a flurry of well-wishing dominating the comments

Jojo Robinson celebrated her 38th birthday. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Jojo Robinson, the beloved South African reality TV star from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), recently basked in the spotlight as she celebrated her 38th birthday.

Sharing a series of stunning images on her Instagram, Jojo expressed her feelings of empowerment through a heartfelt tribute, declaring that she has the freedom to be whoever she desires.

Jojo, who recently celebrated 11 years of marriage, has had important milestones in 2025.

Among other things, Jojo celebrated the first anniversary of her new face this year.

For her birthday post on Instagram, she captioned her pictures:

"It's my birthday. I'll be a unicorn if I want to🦄. Techncally, I'm 38 but the face and body are 28 🤧."

See the post and its engagements below:

Fans show their support

As the celebratory post went live, fans flooded the comments section, offering a wave of well-wishes and affirmations.

The outpouring of love showcases the strong bond Jojo shares with her audience, underscoring her role as an influential figure in the entertainment community.

One user, @nonhlanhladubazane23, commented:

"Happy birthday, Jo. Blessings to you, beautiful queen."

Another user, @adventurous_dom, affirmed:

"Looking gorgeous🔥. Happy birthday 🥂🍾."

@nonkukhumalo029 said:

"Birthday wishes to our favourite girl."

Ketogenic diet coach Kim Forbes commented:

"Happy birthday 🥳🎈. Wishing you all the things that make for a happy heart 💖."

TV personality Mariam Timmer referenced Jojo's many tattoos, commenting:

"Happy blessed birthday, my tattoo baby ❤️."

Jojo's playful twist shows her ageless confidence

With a playful twist in her caption, Jojo remarked that despite turning 38, she feels and looks like she's still 28.

This lighthearted comment resonates with many who admire her confidence and authenticity, challenging conventional notions of ageing and beauty in the public eye.

Who is Jojo Robinson?

Jojo is a South African reality TV personality, best known as a cast member of RHOD, where she joined in season 2.

She is married to Durban businessman and former South African kickboxing champion Calven Robinson. The couple met online in 2012, got engaged quickly, and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal featured on the show.

Their relationship has a notable 20-year age gap, which Jojo has openly addressed and defended as never being an issue for them.

She is recognised for her heavily tattooed appearance, confident and outspoken personality, luxurious lifestyle, and openness about cosmetic procedures.

In recent years, she has shared details about surgeries such as a deep plane face and neck lift, liposuction, fat transfers, dissolving fillers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and more.

Jojo Robinson has had a lot of elective surgeries. Image: Jojo Robinson

