South African reality TV star Jojo Robinson recently celebrated her new face's first anniversary

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member shared a video of her face before she went under the knife and post-surgery on social media

Robinson also paired the clip with a message about why she decided to get herself a new face at the age of 36

If beauty comes first was a person, it would be Mrs Jojo Robinson, the popular reality TV star recently shared with her fan base that she was celebrating her new face as it turned one in December 2025.

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, the Real Housewives of Durban cast member posted a video of herself before she bought her new face when she had removed her fillers and also post-surgery and during her healing journey after she went under the knife.

The bubbly TV personality also revealed that she did a Deep Plane Neck and Facelift when she was 36 years old, just like Khanyi Mbau, who also bought herself a new face in 2024.

"1st anniversary of my New Face.. Exactly 1 year ago today, I did my Deep Plane Neck and Facelift with @drpaulmcgarr. I was the youngest person (to my knowledge in this country to do it), just 36 years old at the time, but honestly, age has little to do with the why. I was unhappy, and I was in a position to change it. Thank goodness I never listened to everyone who told me I shouldn't do it... It's honestly been one of the BEST decisions I've ever made for myself," she wrote.

Robinson also shared how painful it was for her when she had to remove her fillers:

"It was a very scary road, dissolving my fillers alone was scary enough and funny enough, the most painful. But worth every fear and the road it took to get here. Why should I have waited until I was 'old enough'? Every face is different, and if you're able to ( with a highly skilled surgeon), then 10000% go for it. The only time I would say wait is if you can't afford a really great surgeon like @drpaulmcgarr. This is a surgery that could easily go wrong if you just go to anyone, so pick wisely."

See the post below:

Fans react to Jojo celebrating her new face

Shortly after she posted about celebrating her new face on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Reality TV star Annie Mthembu said:

"Happy Anniversary to YOUR FACE! May your face card never decline! To many more flawless selfies and real life perfection."

cici_nqwiliso wrote:

"You have always been a gorge girlie, with and without the fillers, so happy for you."

leestacxs commented:

"It looks so good, but looked so sore as well. Congratulations on your face, Jojo."

