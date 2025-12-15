Brown Mbombo Pens Heartfelt Letter to Her Twin Blue on Their Birthday: “I’m So Blessed to Have You”
- South African social media influencer Brown Bombo recently penned a heartfelt letter to her twin, Blue
- The star shared a picture of them when they were kids on her Instagram page, as they celebrated her birthday
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday messages to the popular twins
Mzansi's popular social media influencer twins, Blue and Brown Mbombo, recently marked another year around the sun.
On Monday, 15 December 2025, the popular star shared a heartfelt message to her twin, who is also a former Big Brother Mzansi housemate, as they turned a year older. Brown posted a picture of them when they were children on their birthday and wrote:
"Happy birthday to my amazing twin @blue_mbombo 🎉 God truly knew what He was doing when He brought us into this world together. I couldn’t imagine navigating life without you by my side. I’m so blessed to have you in my life, my forever partner in everything. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and unforgettable moments together! Cheers to us."
The twins celebrated their birthday just months after they painted the town red in Cannes and have been serving content galore!
See the post below:
The Mbombo twins announce their mother's passing
While they are celebrating their birthday in 2024, the twins also announced that they lost their mother. Her death took a toll on them. A friend spoke on their behalf, saying that they were battling to accept the death.
"Neither of them are okay. Their mother meant the world to them. They only lived to please her. Her death truely has been hard to accept. We cannot share details, but the girls are not doing okay."
Blue broke her silence but was too emotional to delve deeper:
"I am very heartbroken. It is honetly too soon. It is not a good time. We are still processing the news."
They spoiled their mother rotten in 2016 when they built her a home. "We worked hard in silence and trusted in no one but God. Some said, 'How did you girls do it?' Some even said that the house looks like an RDP house. But you know what? It is a dream come true for us because we never had it, and also because we had done it ourselves.”
