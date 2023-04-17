South African stars stepped out looking all kinds of elegant to attend the exclusive premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Celebrities like Shudufhadzo Musida, Blue and Brown Mbombo, Thembi Seete, Basetsana Kumalo and Minnie Dlamini dressed to kill at the event

The South African fashion police have been sharing views on the celebs' looks, and it seems Minnie Dlamini failed to impress once again

The who's who of the South African entertainment industry stepped out to attend the exclusive premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in Cape Town.

Minnie Dlamini was dragged for her outfit at the 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Affair premiere' premiere. Image: @minniedlamini

Stars like Baetsana Khumalo, twins Blue and Brown Mbombo, Idols SA judge Thembi Seete, former Miss SA Shudhufhadzi Musida and many more descended to the Mother City dressed to the nines.

Minnie Dlamini trolled for her "ugly" dress at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiere

As usual, popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela kept peeps in the loop of what was happening at the star-studded event with constant updates on his verified Twitter page.

Among those he shared was actress and media personality Minnie Dlamini who was among those who attended the event. Minnie oozed elegance in a stunning dress that left out the right amount of skin to turn heads.

The Honeymoon actress rocked her now signature short blonde hair that suits her perfectly. However, Mzansi fashion police did not think Minnie put enough effort into the look. Many peeps said the star could have done better.

Minnie Dlamini's followers react to star's outfit

According to Phil Mphela's timeline, peeps are tired of constantly defending Minnie Dlamini because of her poor fashion choices.

@nompumelelojac1 said:

"This outfit has no sense of direction. Is it beautiful? Is it ugly? It is underwhelming? I’m so confused."

@KK_Phatlane added:

"Yah, it must have been a last-minute thing mo. I’ve seen bad dresses but this one takes it."

@kearabilwemash2 wrote:

"She needs a new stylist, if she doesn't look older and dated, the clothes just don't flatter her. Who thought it was a good idea to do that potato sack thing with the upper part of the dress and then the vent just appears in what looks like a wedding dress inner lining striving you."

@Jabu'swoman added:

"Sis is not giving. Issa no from me."

