Radio presenter Anele Mdoda expressed her opinion on the arrest of Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester

Bester and Dr Magudumana were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, while going towards the border of Kenya

Mzansi responded with sarcasm and hilarious comments to Mdoda's tweets on the matter

Radio personality and television producer Anele Mdoda had fans in stitches with a tweet about Dr Nandipha Magudumana. This came after the doctor was arrested along with Thabo Bester, having been deported from Tanzania.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha were arrested in Tanzania

Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester's exploits have gripped South African Twitter since the duo made headlines. After disappearing from the country, the couple was apprehended in Arusha, Tanzania, whilst headed towards the Kenyan border.

TimesLive reported that the doctor would face charges of murder, fraud and aiding and abetting of a convicted prisoner, amongst others.

Anele addresses Nandipha's white pants

News of the couple's arrest reverberated around South African social media as tweeps lauded authorities for a job well done. This is not withholding Mdoda, who took to Twitter to have her say on the matter.

Anele tweeted:

"Nandipha was not planning on getting arrested. No one wears white pants if they know sh.t is about to hit the fan."

Twitter reacts to radio presenter's tweet

Mzansi tweeps reacted to Anele's "pants" tweet, some adding to the hilarity with sarcastic comments at the expense of Nandipha and Bster.

@kwaito_za replied:

"You have never been a doctor Anele, stop thinking Nandipha thinks like you - she may be wearing those pants to represent all doctor's."

@KGenius247 said:

"Haibo."

@kruder69 commented:

"You think she went all the way to Tanzania planning to be arrested? Ja neh doing sports in an unsportsmanlike body."

@NosiMoloto said:

"I think guys should not respond. They don’t understand that you can’t just wear white pants noma kephi noma kanjani. You plan for it. If you’re gonna be in an old taxi, 4-4 masihlalisane, maybe not a good idea, if you gonna be in yacht seems about right."

