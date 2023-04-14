Thabo Bester allegedly hasn't eaten in 24 hours because he fears he will be poisoned while in correctional services custody

Despite fearing for his safety, Bester has decided not to apply for bail and will remain behind bars

South Africans are not buying Bester's concerns for safety and have expressed zero sympathies for the captured fugitive

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester has been living in fear since being deported from Tanzania to South Africa.

So much so that the captured fugitive's lawyer, Marvin Carpede, told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that Bester hadn't eaten in 24 hours out of fear for his safety.

State advocate and magistrate dismiss Thabo Bester's concerns for his life

Carpede and Bester's concerns fell flat as a state advocate Selle Matlhoko dismissed their claims.

Matlhoko said that the country's constitution mandated correctional services to take care of all its inmates, and Bester was the responsibility of the constitutional institution, TimesLIVE reported.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi wasn't moved by Bester's concern for his life either and prohibited Carpede from further pursuing the point.

Despite fearing for his life, the convicted murderer and rapist opted not to apply for bail. The matter was postponed to 16 May, IOL reported.

South Africans are unfazed by Thabo Bester's concerns for his life

Below are some comments:

@Pour_White said:

"Ag shampies. Don't murder and rape, and you'll have more of an appetite, I guess."

@photog_101 asked:

"Are we supposed to feel sorry for him? Lock him up and throw the key away."

@davidson_home slammed:

"What rubbish, just put him back in prison to serve his sentence and then add the additional charges. There is no sympathy."

@AndrewEmslie suggested:

"Let him go hungry."

@wendyvosmani questioned:

"Now “he’s afraid” not great when the shoes are on the other foot, is it? What about when he was terrorising South Africans?"

