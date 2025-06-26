Tembisa's Kgaugelo Centre for Disabled Children faces shutdown amid broken promises by the government

35 children with disabilities, who rely on the centre, are in crisis as the Tembisa care centre's licence was denied

The founder of the centre told Briefly News that President Cyril Ramaphosa adopted the centre after a personal visit in 2018, where he vowed to help them

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kgaugelo Stimulation Centre is on the brink of shutting down after government failed to stick to its promises. Image: Tholakele Mbonani

Source: Original

Tembisa, Gauteng - Kgaugelo Stimulation Centre, a vital support hub for 35 vulnerable and orphaned children with disabilities in Tembisa, is on the verge of shutting down. Founded by compassionate caregiver Linah Mabaso, the centre has not received its operating certificate for over three months, leaving children without critical care and 10 staff members unpaid.

For years, Kgaugelo Stimulation Centre has been a place of safety and hope for children living with conditions such as cerebral palsy and developmental delays. The centre provides tailored programmes including early childhood development, sensory stimulation, and life skills training, along with essential aftercare services.

Its impact has been profound in a community with limited access to disability support. Children are given more than care, they are given the tools to thrive.

President Cyril Ramaphosa once pledged support for centre

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa personally visited the centre, adopted it, and promised to assist with securing permanent land, the centre's founder said. For years, the centre has operated from rented premises, limiting its growth and stability.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, those presidential promises remain unfulfilled. With no land secured and the licence left to expire without warning, Kgaugelo now stands at a breaking point.

The Department of Health’s failure to renew the centre’s licence and its silence has had devastating consequences. Food supplies are nearly gone. Essential programmes have stalled. Dedicated staff have resigned due to non-payment, leaving the remaining caregivers overwhelmed.

“The children are confused. Some are regressing. It’s heartbreaking,” says Linah Mabaso.

“We’ve done everything we can to protect and uplift them, but now we feel abandoned.”

Urgent appeal to save Kgaugelo Stimulation Centre

The closure of Kgaugelo Stimulation Centre would be a tragic loss for Tembisa. Community leaders and residents are now calling on the Department of Health and government officials to act urgently by renewing the licence, delivering the promised land, and helping restore services to the children who need them most.

Without immediate intervention, children with disabilities in Tembisa face losing the only place that has ever truly supported them.

Briefly News has reached out to the presidency for comment. This is a developing story.

Kgaugelo Stimulation Centre in Tembisa is a major support hub for 35 children with disabilities. Image: Tholakele Mbonani

Source: Original

About Kgaugelo Stimulation Centre

Kgaugorganisationelo Stimulation Centre is a community-based organisation that provides care and support for vulnerable and orphaned children, including those with disabilities.

It was established in 1998 by Linah Mabaso and offers several services, including education, meals, and assistance with communication for children who may have difficulty expressing themselves verbally.

President calls for investigation into corruption claims at Housing Development Agency

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a probe into corruption allegations within projects funded by the Housing Development Agency (HDA). It will focus on the awarding of contracts and conduct of officials from April 2016, but South Africans are sceptical that anything will come from the investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News