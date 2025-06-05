President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a probe into corruption allegations within projects funded by the Housing Development Agency (HDA)

The probe, conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), will focus on the awarding of contracts and conduct of officials from April 2016

South Africans expressed scepticism that anything would happen with the outcome of the investigation, stating that it was just a waste of money

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a probe to be conducted into allegations of corruption linked to the Housing Development Agency. Image: Wikus de Wet/ RuslanDashinsky

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a probe into allegations of corruption in projects funded by the Housing Development Agency (HDA), but it’s been met with much scepticism online.

The president signed a proclamation in June 2025, ordering the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations in various projects.

The investigation will focus on maladministration in projects for the Human Settlements Department in various provinces. These include the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, and the Western Cape.

SIU to investigate awarding of contracts

The SIU has been tasked with investigating whether contracts were awarded in a fair, competitive and transparent manner and will also probe any irregular, improper, or unlawful conduct by service providers of the HDA.

The probe, which focuses on the period between April 2016 and May 2025, will also look into the conduct of department officials and any other person or entity linked to the allegations of corruption.

Often, contractors are paid huge amounts but disappear with the money before completing the jobs. Image: Brent Stirton

Corruption remains a huge issue

Corruption within the housing sector remains a significant problem in the country, as numerous cases have been reported over the years.

On 15 May, three men were arrested in the Free State after they were contracted to construct low-cost housing in the Nala Local Municipality. They were paid over R1.1 million to build 47 foundations as part of the first phase of a housing project. The men only completed 14 before they disappeared with the money.

In February 2025, Soweto residents raised concerns that corruption was the biggest issue when it came to the housing crisis in the area. Many also voiced frustration about the process surrounding the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses, as often those who applied never received a house.

However, the problem is not confined to the housing sector. In September 2024, rampant corruption was discovered at the Department of Home Affairs. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, is also being probed for fraud and corruption, linked to her time as the municipal manager of the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality.

South Africans sceptical about outcome

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s calls for a probe, with many sceptical that anything would happen. Others called for the president to order a probe into Phala Phala as well.

Jéan Dyssel asked:

“Can we establish a commission of enquiry for every tender in advance, going forward? Even before a tender is awarded.”

Dennis Jutzen stated:

“Too late. Locking the gate after the horse has bolted after 30 years and billions of rands later, and only now are they taking precautions. Maybe Cyril was not aware of the corruption.”

Jin PN added:

“Everything will be swept under the carpet, in true ANC fashion.”

Rojer Zondo said:

“He also needs to give a green light to probe Phala Phala.”

Mondli Ndlovu exclaimed:

“Nothing will come out of it.”

Tony Ganas said:

“Also, give them the green light to investigate your couch money. That is called money laundering.”

Mkhari Themba noted:

“Just like the Zondo Commission, nothing will be done after the findings.”

Nonkululeko Matenjwa said:

“Wasting funds again, just like the state capture inquiry.”

Vuyisa Zotsho Lokwe asked:

“Now that he knows his days are numbered. Who does he think he's fooling?”

Corruption ruining the reputation of the African National Congress

Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) was worried that its reputation was being ruined by rampant corruption.

A report by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) discovered that rampant corruption led to voters losing faith in the party.

South Africans agreed with the notion that the ANC's failure to take action was causing a problem for the party.

