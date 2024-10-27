The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) are set to discuss the findings of a report on the state of the party

The report has discovered that rampant corruption was ruining the party's reputation among its voters

South Africans agree with the notion that the ANC's failure to take action was causing a problem for the party

Rampant corruption within the ANC and the party’s inability to deal with it pose a major problem for the organisation.

That’s according to a document circulated at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Ekurhuleni this weekend.

According to City Press, the document lamented the state of the party, saying that its inability to deal with corrupt officials was either because it lacked the means or will to do so or those in charge of taking action also had something to lose.

“The corruption robs our people of billions that could be used for their benefit. At times we do things that are not according to the ANC or government policy, or that are not legal or constitutional, and wait for the courts to correct our acts,” part of the document read.

High-ranking officials appear in court

The document comes at a time when many senior ANC officials have appeared in court for various crimes.

Former Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa has been charged with corruption, while former ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe is appearing in connection with tender fraud.

While she hasn’t been charged, Justice Minister Thembi Simelane is also in hot water over her links to the VBS scandal.

State President Cyril Ramaphosa also recently avoided prosecution in the Phala Phala matter.

The report also notes that the ANC’s inability to take action was seen as causing serious damage to its image and affecting voters' trust in it.

South Africans agree with report’s assertions

Social media users agreed with the findings of the report, with one person arguing that it was South Africans’ fault for voting in the ANC.

Matome Kujwana said:

“South Africans need to take accountability because we keep on voting for them, and that's the reason we all suffer because there is no service delivery and good governance.”

Zwide Ka Nxumalo added:

“Corruption is the main reason the ANC didn't win the elections. The current ANC has lost its moral to serve the needs of South Africans. All they care about is looting the funds.

@Kgopzaza said:

“Dissolve and recall the entire NEC.”

@khebeqe added:

“ANC is promoting GUCCI life and opulence.”

@MakhanyaSbuda:

“What did they think the consequences of buying votes in conferences would be? Most were not preferred candidates but bribed delegates with money and promises of better positions or a constant flow of money into their pockets. The worst was the exoneration of Ramaphosa on Phala Phala.”

South Africans don’t believe ANC’s promises

South Africans don’t believe that the African National Congress can keep its promise to save citizens from rising costs.

The party recently pledged to shield citizens from the escalating cost of living that is affecting many in the country.

Briefly News reported that the ANC’s Mamoloko Kubayi highlighted the rising electricity bills and high food prices affecting people.

