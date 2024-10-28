ANC Launches Foundation Course, Members to Go Back to Basics With Political Education Programme
- The African National Congress has officially launched the Foundation Course Programme
- The political education course is designed to help members become better party representatives
- President Cyril Ramaphosa jokingly enquired whether members would have to write an exam
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
African National Congress members are going back to school and getting a course in political education.
In a bid to return to its roots, the party has launched the ANC Foundation Course Programme.
The programme is compulsory for every member of the party, with the National Executive Committee (NEC) being the first to start it.
Course consists of five modules
ANC members will have to complete five modules during the course, which will run until December 2026
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The courses are as follows:
The history of the ANC
The vision of the ANC for South Africa
The Country and the World we live in Today
The Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Government
The work of the ANC branch and the tasks and conduct of an ANC member
Ramaphosa jokes about writing exams
During his speech at the course's official launch, Ramaphosa said it was about refocusing the organisation and rebuilding the ANC.
He added that the foundational course would help revive the organisation and reconnect members with the party’s past, particularly with those who made incredible contributions to getting them where they are.
He also shared a laugh with the ANC’s Head of Political Education, David Makhura, asking whether party members would have to write an exam afterwards.
The president then joked that there should be a “pass one, pass all” system.
“It’s possible that Comrade Thabo Mbeki and Comrade Kgalema Motlanthe will pass, and if they pass, you pass us all please,” he joked.
He then corrected himself to say, “When they pass, you pass us all.”
NEC says corruption ruins ANC's image
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC's NEC said corruption was damaging the party's reputation.
A report discussed by the NEC noted with concern the issue that the party had in not holding corrupt officials to account.
Numerous high-ranking officials in the party have appeared in court recently for corruption and fraud.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za