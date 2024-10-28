The African National Congress has officially launched the Foundation Course Programme

The political education course is designed to help members become better party representatives

President Cyril Ramaphosa jokingly enquired whether members would have to write an exam

The ANC will ensure that members complete a political education course to develop dedicated and educated party members. Image: Kinga Krzeminska/ The Asahi Shimbun.

Source: Getty Images

African National Congress members are going back to school and getting a course in political education.

In a bid to return to its roots, the party has launched the ANC Foundation Course Programme.

The programme is compulsory for every member of the party, with the National Executive Committee (NEC) being the first to start it.

Course consists of five modules

ANC members will have to complete five modules during the course, which will run until December 2026

The courses are as follows:

The history of the ANC

The vision of the ANC for South Africa

The Country and the World we live in Today

The Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Government

The work of the ANC branch and the tasks and conduct of an ANC member

Ramaphosa jokes about writing exams

During his speech at the course's official launch, Ramaphosa said it was about refocusing the organisation and rebuilding the ANC.

He added that the foundational course would help revive the organisation and reconnect members with the party’s past, particularly with those who made incredible contributions to getting them where they are.

He also shared a laugh with the ANC’s Head of Political Education, David Makhura, asking whether party members would have to write an exam afterwards.

The president then joked that there should be a “pass one, pass all” system.

“It’s possible that Comrade Thabo Mbeki and Comrade Kgalema Motlanthe will pass, and if they pass, you pass us all please,” he joked.

He then corrected himself to say, “When they pass, you pass us all.”

NEC says corruption ruins ANC's image

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC's NEC said corruption was damaging the party's reputation.

A report discussed by the NEC noted with concern the issue that the party had in not holding corrupt officials to account.

Numerous high-ranking officials in the party have appeared in court recently for corruption and fraud.

Source: Briefly News