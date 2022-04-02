AmaZulu Royal family planning on trip to visit future queen at her home

The AmaZulu family will be introduced to the future queen Ntokozo Mayisela at the traditional Umembeso ceremony held at her home

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will travel to Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal and will be accompanied by warriors and members of his family

The AmaZulu Royal family has already paid the Mayisela the labola for the wedding last year and following the Umembeso ceremony the date for the wedding will be set

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - The AmaZulu Royal family will be presented with the future queen, Ntokozo Mayisela, at the traditional Umembeso ceremony where the bride's family introduce her and the families will exchange gifts.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will be accompanied by warriors and members of his family, the ceremony traditionally takes place ahead of the wedding. The ceremony will take place on Saturday 2 April in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini and the AmaZulu Royal family will be formally introduced to the future Zulu queen. Photo credit: @Misuzuluking

Source: Twitter

Once the ceremony has been completed, a date for the wedding will be decided. The Mayisela had already received the labola payment from the Amazulu family according to SABC News.

The ceremony is important to Zulu culture. Traditionally the ceremony takes place before the Zulu king ascends the throne.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The South African reported that preparations for the coronation are being worked on.

SA buzzing after Prince Misuzulu's mystery 'Queen' is named: Ntokozo Mayisela

Earlier, Briefly News reported that one hears many things on social media, some of them believable and others not so much. One of the many rumours circulating on Mzansi feeds is that the woman to become the newly-crowned Zulu king's queen is a Newcastle woman named Ntokozo Mayisela.

According to various news reports, the Zulu royal family made its way to Newcastle where they paid lobola for Prince Misuzulu's wife-to-be. A snap circulating online showed Misuzulu with a woman thought to be Mayisela but was later identified as a relative.

Meanwhile, The Witness reports that Misuzulu allegedly also fathers Mayisela's two children. Daily Sun has revealed the children, two boys, are aged nine and three and are two of the Prince's four children in total.

King Misuzulu: R66m allocated to new king to preserve Zulu culture

In similar news, the newly appointed king of the Zulu nation King Misuzulu Kazwelithini has been given a large budget of R66.07 million to preserve Zulu culture through traditional and cultural events.

This is an R5.23 million reduction from last year's budget. The money was issued by the KwaZulu-Natal government.

The funds allocated for the 2021/22 financial year. In total 14 events are set to be sponsored by the budget.

Source: Briefly News