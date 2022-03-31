The Queen viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the latest spicy episode of the Mzansi Magic telenovela

The fans shared that they want the producers of the show to concentrate on the KZN storyline because they are here for all the drama Brutus and his sons are serving

Some of the viewers also shared that they are feeling the drama between Harriet, Thando and her father Hector back in Johannesburg

The Queen is trending on social media following the latest episode of the show. The telenovela's fans are feeling the scenes of the soapie filmed in KZN.

'The Queen' viewers want to see more of KZN scenes with Brutus and are feeling the drama between Harriet and Thando.

Source: Instagram

The viewers are also feeling the drama between Harriet, Thando, her father Hector and the hitman back in Johannesburg. Thando hired a hitman to kill Harriet but she managed to slay him first. Hector, who is in love with Harriet, has evicted his daughter from the house after the incident.

The fans took to Twitter to beg the producers of the show to only show Brutus, a role played by Themba Ndaba, and his family back in KZN because of the drama they're serving.

@zibani_malebogo commented:

"Thando is being evicted... She will soon join Brutus emakhayeni (KZN)."

@Dinababes2 wrote:

"I just fell in love with the The Queen all over again. I love the KZN addition."

@Zamathole14 commented:

"They must not move to Johannesburg tuuu... I love them in KZN."

@TalithaJLokwe said:

"There's so much drama in KZN."

@Zamathole14 wrote:

"Can we stick to Brutus and his family in KZN only."

The Queen cancelled after 7 years on Mzansi Magic

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being on air for seven years. The current season is reportedly the last season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The soapie was one of the best shows in Mzansi when its late producer Shona Ferguson was still alive. It has been struggling to pull in the numbers since his passing.

Shona's wife Connie Ferguson has been trying her best to act while producing the show while still mourning the death of the love of her life. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that the show will not be renewed for another season.

