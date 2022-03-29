Big Brother Mzansi finalists received heartwarming messages from back home and most of them cried tears of joy when they saw their kids, parents and siblings for the first time in months

Gash 1, Libo, Mpho, Tulz and Themba are the only five contestants remaining in the house and they'll know this coming Sunday who will bag the R2 million prize money

The viewers of the show were also in their feels when the housemates started crying when they saw their families and many shed a tear during the tear-jerking moments

Big Brother Mzansi finalists cried tears of joy when they saw their families for the first time in about two months. The videos of the five housemates' families were screened live during the show.

'Big Brother Mzansi' finalists Mpho, Themba and Gash 1. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Mpho, Themba, Libo, Gash 1 and Tulz are the only contestants remaining after outsmarting their competitors during the tricky reality TV game. They have been locked in the house for weeks and Big Brother decided to let them have a convo with their parents, siblings and even their kids back home.

The viewers of Big Brother Mzansi took to Twitter to react to the tear-jerking moments. Most said they also shed a tear when their faves started crying.

@NkosinatiMagwa wrote:

"Mpho and Gash1 touched my heart."

@mzansishipper said:

"I just know Mpho wants to climb through that screen to hug her son."

@NkosinatiMagwa commented:

"When Themba left for the show, his grandmother was not feeling well and he's happy that she has recovered."

@MulaudziBT added:

"Not even gonna lie, I shed a tear when Themba’s kids appeared."

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mpho comes out on top

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpho is the last woman standing on Big Brother Mzansi. The stunner survived eviction on Sunday night, 27 March.

She's the only female in the Top 5 competing for the R2 million. Mpho, Gash 1, Themba, Libo and Tulz are now competing for the prize money after all the other contestants exited the show on Sunday.

Mpho's fans took to Twitter to celebrate after she came up on top on Big Brother Mzansi. They shared that they'll make sure that she takes home the money. @EtherealWater said:

"I’ll be campaigning for #MphoWaBadimo this week. I apologise in advance but having a sangoma who’s a woman in the final is not something that’s common. She deserves everything."

