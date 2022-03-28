Mpho is the last woman competing for the R2 million prize on Big Brother Mzansi after all the other females exited the show on Sunday night

The stunner, Themba, Tulz, Gash 1 and Libo are the only 5 housemates now left in the game following the recent evictions in the house

Mpho's fans took to social media to share that they'll be voting in their numbers so that she can bag the R2 million at the end of the game

Mpho is the last woman standing on Big Brother Mzansi. The stunner survived eviction on Sunday night, 27 March.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate Mpho is the last woman standing on the game. Image: @bigbromzansi

She's the only female in the Top 5 competing for the R2 million. Mpho, Gash 1, Themba, Libo and Tulz are now competing for the prize money after all the other contestants exited the show on Sunday.

Mpho's fans took to Twitter to celebrate after she came up on top on Big Brother Mzansi. They shared that they'll make sure that she takes home the money.

@EtherealWater said:

"I’ll be campaigning for #MphoWaBadimo this week. I apologise in advance but having a sangoma who’s a woman in the final is not something that’s common. She deserves everything."

@LungaIam wrote:

"The last woman standing. I am emotional."

@_ipelengmodise commented:

"Shout out to Mpho for being the only female left in the house. You played a good game mama. Hope she wins."

@GraceIntrovert wrote:

"I can't wait for her to come out to see how CRAZY, STRONG and POWERFUL her fanbase is. We will shower you with all the love Baby Girl. You are our Golden Prize, Mpho."

@Ndumiee94 added:

"Not my family and I dancing and celebrating Mpho like she's already won! What a f*cking time to be alive!"

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba secures major win

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Themba is the ultimate veto power holder in the Big Brother Mzansi house. The star's name topped the trends list after securing the major win.

The star was congratulated by his fans known as the #Ghostnation for standing in the cold for 12 hours and no dropping the ball. The fan favourite's fans are happy that the father of two is now in a strong position to win R2 million.

Themba's stans took to Twitter to congratulate him. Some shared that they shared tears when Themba started crawling back to bed after winning the physically straining challenge.

