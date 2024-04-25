MaBlerh will be returning as the host of The Real Housewives of Durban season four reunion

The renowned radio and TV personality hosted several reunions throughout the franchise and will be making a return for the second year in a row

Viewers are excited for MaBlerh to bring the heat and the spice, while others feel that he was too biased

MaBlerh has been announced as the host of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ season four reunion. Images: mablerh

Source: Instagram

MaBlerh is making a comeback to host The Real Housewives of Durban season four reunion. Having taken up hosting duties for the previous session, the radio and TV personality is expected to bring all the tea to the table.

MaBlerh set to host RHOD reunion

Everybody's favourite host, MaBlerh, will return for a sit down with the Real Housewives of Durban season four cast.

The charismatic presenter previously hosted the ladies in season three and had fans singing his praises for his outstanding work and ability to keep the tea and drama flowing among the cast.

Showmax revealed that the Kaya 959 host would be back for the second year in a row as the first African to host multiple reunions of The Real Housewives franchise.

The presenter told Showmax that he will be there to speak for the viewers:

"I am there to represent the viewers. I’ve been reading the tweets, the concerns and comments, and trust me, they will be addressed.

"I don't operate in a vacuum. I watch, and I am on social media looking at what the sentiment is."

The reunion will air in two parts on 15 May 2024 and 22 May 2024.

Mzansi reacts to Showmax announcement

Netizens are excited to see MaBlerh in action for another reunion:

pontsho_mp said:

"I trust him to deliver."

Mafenswa was impressed:

"He was really good in the finale of last season. He must keep up the good work."

KatNcala was happy:

"Mablerh is just the perfect person!"

Asa_Sigoxo encouraged Mablerh:

"He must leave no stone unturned."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that Mablerh was biased, and asked for someone else:

MsThatoM said:

"Oh, Lord, not this biased host who fears Sorisha again!"

samanth48160171 wrote:

"Last time he was giving biased. I need him to come for Sorisha too."

Miss_Hlu posted:

"Wish it was Phat Joe, he's good at this reunion thingy."

IamLadyeeElle responded:

"I low-key want Musa Khawula to host the reunion."

