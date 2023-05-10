The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD)'s reunion episode has premiered, and many viewers were unimpressed with the host MaBlerh

People expressed that they believe MaBlerh defended Sorisha Naidoo throughout the episode while ignoring Ninku Williams' feelings

MaBlerh defended himself, but viewers of RHOD had already concluded that he was biased and unfair

‘RHOD Reunion’ host MaBlerh has defended himself after receiving criticism for "taking" Sorisha Naidoo's side. Image: @sorishanaidoo and @mablerh

Source: Instagram

The first part of The Real Housewives of Durban reunion has aired, but Mzansi is not pleased with the host, MaBlerh.

Many people flocked to Twitter immediately after watching the video to accuse MaBlerh of being biased. Peeps claimed MaBlerh had favourites among the cast members and slyly ensured they didn't catch the heat during the confrontation, reported ZAlebs.

Twitter user @KeneMcQueen wasn't afraid to call a spade a spade and blasted MaBlerh in a , saying:

Mablerh is not fair and is quite aggressive to the cast except Sorisha... I need him to drag Sorisha because he's putting everyone on the spot except her... Sorisha speaks for herself but she did do shady stuff ... I am not happy."

Mablerh defends himself against angry RHOD viewers

While the #RHODurbanReunion hashtag was on fire with enraged fans who wanted fairness, MaBlerh responded to the backlash.

In a tweet, The TV host said part one was only a preview, and that part two of the RHOD reunion would prove that he treated the ladies equally.

"Please guys let's wait for part 2 before allegations of me taking sides. #RHODurban #RHODurbanReunion"

RHOD viewers continue to blast MaBlerh

MaBlerh's tweet failed to persuade people to relax and wait for part two. They continued to express how disappointing it was to see cast members like Nonku Williams being invalidated while the likes of Sorisha Naidoo reportedly got away with their shenanigans.

@bophelo12345 said:

"I hope you were equally fair in making people take accountability."

@BoikaMatlala shared:

"You didn't have to downplay and invalidate how Nonku said she felt offended by the v*etsek. That's how she felt."

@AvorySkye posted:

"Mablerh, don't disappoint me, please. Everyone must receive their fair share of heat in this reunion. No one should be left untouched. They must all answer."

@giocheca replied:

"Your questions were not asked in a neutral manner. You inserted yourself in their beef. How you handled “votsek” vs how you handled “mabusi vibes” speaks volumes. I don’t expect to see a change in part 2, but I’ll wait and see."

@thembisko commented:

"After watching the first part of the reunion, I feel you were not holding other ladies accountable, and you took sides."

@Matlhogonolo_M also said:

"I am a huge fan of your work but I am disappointed that you did not play the clip where Sane confesses to Sorisha about the statement she made regarding Annie!! #RHODurbanReunion #rhodreunion"

@Mpholemu added:

"Please address Sorisha for lying to Annie about Sane and not saying anything about sleeping her way up "

Nonku Williams and Slee Ndlovu's beef reaches boiling point, stars fight in the latest episode

In other news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 brought the drama that had Mzansi social media users buzzing.

Many people discussed the group's divisions, especially Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson's friendship, plus Williams' beef with Slee.

According to ZAlebs, RHOD fans also weighed in on Sorisha Naidoo's threat to expose Nonku's dirty laundry.

