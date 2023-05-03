The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) has dropped the trailer for its third dramatic reunion show

The Shomwax hit show will be hosted by TV personality MaBlerh and the first part will air on 10 May 2023

RHOD's loyal viewers couldn't keep calm on social media, with many saying the premiere date seemed far

The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 officially ended, and everyone is anticipating the reunion show.

'The Real Housewives of Durban' Season 3 reunion trailer has been trending. Image: @mablerh and @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The Showmax show returned at the beginning of 2023. While some cast members Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo returned, fan faves like Mabusi Seme and Londie London departed from the show.

However, Mzansi was introduced to new faces, Mbali Ngiba, Slindile Wendy and Maria Valaskatzis, who didn't get outshined when bringing the drama.

After an eventful season, the ladies are ready to say their goodbyes, but in true RHOD style.

Mablerh drops RHOD reunion trailer

Taking to Twitter, MaBlerh, who Showmax announced as the host of the two-part reunion episodes, shared the teaser showing explosive scenes.

MaBlerh hinted that he couldn't wait to grill ladies for all the problematic things they did in Season 3.

Check out the video below:

RHOD viewers excited about the reunion episodes

@AneleBooi10 said:

"Haybo, why drag the reunion so far? How are we supposed to remember who was furious with who?"

@simo_sakhe shared:

"I want this right now!"

@MpofuVuyolwethu posted:

"I can't wait!"

@Ntombekhaya_ wrote:

"I'm here for it! Bathathe MaBlerh"

@bee_bloseh replied:

"Sorisha better not start feeling sorry for Nonku. We want those receipts. Slie suffered! #RHODurban"

@Lihle_Ithemba_ commented:

"It looks like everyone showed up (which is great)and the host will be entertaining. I can't wait."

@mazwimaxwells_ added:

"MaBlerh is perfect for this gig. I needed those questions to be asked after a hectic season."

