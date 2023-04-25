The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Sanelisiwe "Sane" Bhengu has revealed that the reality TV show's reunion will be filled with drama

A video of Sane recounting some of the tense moments at the Showmax show's reunion went viral

RHOD viewers couldn't keep their cool, and others wondered if Sane had shared information that she wasn't supposed to share with the public

'RHOD' star Sanelisiwe "Sane" Bhengu's claims about the reunion have Mzansi excited. Image: @sanelisiwebhengu

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the Showmax reality TV show's final episode for Season 3 aired on April 19, 2023, leaving viewers craving more. The hunger for more episodes came after Season 3 trended almost every day as the ladies provided entertainment and drama throughout the Season.

Some housewives, such as Sorisha Naidoo, could handle the heat, whilst others, like Jojo Robinson, chose to opt out because the RHOD environment was too toxic for them.

Sane shares what happened at the RHOD reunion

Since the finale, the housewives, including RHOD's new cast member Sane, have hinted at what will happen during the reunion.

Sane was introduced in Season 3, but it felt like she had always been a part of the cast. She brought drama and went after the ladies' throats, including past cast members like Londie London, whom she tore apart when discussing her marital woes.

Keeping with the dramatic Season 3, a video of Sane saying that the reunion would be full of drama went viral.

In the clip by @_maMnyani, Sane looked intoxicated and claimed she was having an alcoholic beverage because she couldn't handle being in the hot seat during the reunion.

“Yes, I did deny everything. I denied, denied, denied until they played the playback footage and I was like, “Weh! Give me poison and let me die!”

Mzansi excited for RHOD Season 3 reunion

@MuziDuma_ said:

"Is she even allowed to talk about this?"

@Molokomme_Qt shared:

"I honestly can’t wait for the reunion."

@MinniNtshangase posted:

"I need the reunion to come out kusasa."

@TheTitanBaddie replied:

"Okay, bring her back for the next season."

@YavelaN commented:

"I wonder uxoke wathini uSane kula reunion This woman can lie for days!"

@tshepiixx also said:

"Don’t they have contracts or something? Is this supposed to be out?"

@Miss_Seemise added:

"Judging from this, the reunion is going to be."

Nonku Williams and Slee Ndlovu’s beef reaches boiling point

In related news, Briefly News reported that Slee Ndlovu had enough of Nonku's lies and wanted to beat the living daylights out of her.

The businesswoman caused a scene at their final dinner during their getaway.

Reacting to the fight, social media users said Nonku deserved the beating from Slee because of how she behaved.

