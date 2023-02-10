Londie London appeared on the second episode of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 despite Showmax's announcement that she left the show

The star attended Sorisha Naidoo's spa lunch and was unprepared for the drama that awaited her

A friend of the show, Sanelisiwe "Sane" Bhengu, accused the divorcee of being responsible for her split with Hlubi Nkosi

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Londi London may have left The Real Housewives of Durban, but her name is still on viewers' lips.

'RHOD' Star Londie London received her flowers after handling a heated argument about her failed marriage. Image: @londie_london_official/Instagram and @palesasuthane/Twitter

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that weeks after Showmax announced Londie's departure from the hit reality show, she appeared on the second episode of Season 3 as a friend of the show. She went to a spa lunch hosted by one of the cast members, Sorisha Naidoo.

The day that was supposed to be peaceful between the ladies turned into a dramatic one when another friend of the show, Sanelisiwe "Sane" Bhengu, started attacking Londie about her failed marriage with Hlubi Nkosi. She claimed the divorcee was to blame for the split.

"Your life is not even worth it. Who are you with a stupid career? Your man left you and you have nothing right now you are hustling. If you weren't all over the place you would still be living large and driving a Range Rover."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sane dragged Londie for filth, but the mom of two, in a video shared by @ministerofsweet on Twitter, didn't let the insults slide as she also dished out her vile ones.

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers defend Londie London against Sanelisiwe Bhengu

Viewers of the show stood by Londie's side, saying she did well by leaving her marriage and shouldn't let anyone shame her for the decision.

@joy_zelda said:

"This is a Londie London appreciation post for knowing her worth, choosing herself and walking away if a relationship doesn't bring happiness, support and love. She never got scared of losing all and starting all over again because of stigma. Her pain is ours #RHODurban"

@kheamo_m shared:

"So according to this caterer, Londie should’ve stayed with a cheating man so that she could continue driving a Land Rover? What a stupid thing to say man #RHODurban"

@usinqobilenzama posted:

"What Sane said about Londie is the prime example of why women stay in abusive & draining relationships because of the fear of judgment and the ongoing stigma. Sane needs to work on herself. She is vile and evil and the saddest thing is that women still have this mentality. #RHODurban"

@SimphiweShozi9 replied:

"We knew Londie way before Hlubi, and she will continue being uLondie. She might need to rebuild ayikho inkinga lapho. She has to start from somewhere. Nitshele leliGwivi eliwuSane that it is okay for a woman to come back home and rebuild after a breakup #RHODurban"

RHOD viewers show love to Sorisha Naidoo, Mzansi says they love her messy personality in Season 3

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban is well underway. The first episode premiered on February 1 and Mzansi couldn't stop talking about it.

ZAlebs reported that one cast member, in particular, captured the viewer's hearts. Sorisha Naidoo, known for her ladylike personality, flipped things and decided to meet her "messy" cast mates halfway.

A video of Naidoo starting drama between Annie Mthembu and Nonku Williams during one of their infamous dinners left Mzansi convinced she would keep the same energy throughout the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News