There have been so many rumours about Mihlali Ndamase and her boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, it's hard to keep up

The star trends weekly for all the wrong reasons, as peeps share their assumptions about her private life

Mihlali recently shared that she was involved in a stair-fall incident, but people are saying Sidambe had a hand in the accident

Mihlali Ndamase is undeniably one of the most trolled stars in Mzansi. Social media users are always out to get her, no matter how much she tries to avoid trouble.

Mihlali Ndamase has reacted to claims that Leeroy Sidambe caused her injury. Image: @mihlani_n and

Source: Instagram

The beauty who made headlines for her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe became a topic of discussion after recently announcing that she sustained an injury following a stair-fall incident.

Mihlali Ndamase gives health update to her fans

Mihlali Ndamase's fans were worried about her well-being when a popular Instagram blog shared snaps of the beauty influencer in a wheelchair. According to TimesLIVE, the star later assured her fans that she is recovering after being involved in a stair-fall accident.

The YouTuber took to her Instagram page and thanked her "loves" for showing concern and care. She assured them that she was getting better. She wrote:

"Thank you so much for the lovely messages and well wishes. I am fine my loves. I won't be getting into details of what happened but I thank God I'm back home now in the care of my family and focusing on recovery."

Mihlali Ndamase debunks reports Leeroy Sidambe caused her injury

Reports circulating on Twitter suggest that Mihlali Ndamase's man, businessman Leeroy Sidambe is behind her injury. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Mihlali said the reports were false. She said:

"The most recent lie I have heard about myself is that my partner had something to do with my most recent injury. That’s what I have been seeing on Twitter, that is a huge lie.”

