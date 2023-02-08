Actress Minnie Dlamini shared what she expects from her next relationship after getting divorced

The former Rockville star said her future partner should be someone who is not scared to show her off proudly

Dlamini added that not being considerate of her feelings is a deal-breaker according to her relationship standards

Minnie Dlamini hinted that she's ready for the dating scene after calling it quits with Quinton Jones.

Minnie Dlamini says she wants a clingy and protective partner.

Source: Instagram

The media personality and Quinton announced their split in a joint statement on Twitter early in 2022. According to News24, they married in 2017 and have a son.

Taking to Instagram recently, The Honeymoon actress posted the characteristics she is looking for in a man. TshisaLIVE reports that she screenshotted quotes saying:

“A partner who isn't afraid to hurt other people's feelings to protect yours.

"I like clingy. I like when someone pruposely grabs my hand to show people I'm theirs."

Minnie Dlamini rumoured to have cheated on Quinton Jones

Of course, after bringing online users into their marriage with their three-part wedding celebration special, Becoming Mrs Jones on Showmax, Mzansi had much to say about Minnie and Quinton's divorce.

All hell broke loose when controversial blogger Musa Khawula alleged that the famous exes parted ways due to cheating allegations. Khawula said Minnie was dating businessman Edwin Sodi while she was married, reported The South African.

Netizens called Minnie nasty names, especially when a long list of well-known Mzansi celebs who dated Sodi was exposed. @_ShaunKeyz named some of the A-list stars below:

"So, Musa mentioned Mihlali, Minnie and Thuli on Edwin Sodi's hit list? These women are really chasing the bag man. Focused Queens."

