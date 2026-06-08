Reality TV star and influencer Zama Duma is once again at the centre of an online storm after sharing a new picture of herself

Social media users speculated that she may be bleaching her skin, pointing to what many said were telltale signs of skin lightening

This comes after her husband, Somkhanda Gumbi, also faced allegations of bleaching his skin after online users noticed his suspiciously fair complexion

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Online users speculated about Somkhanda Gumbi's wife, Zama Duma's fair complexion. Images: zamadumaa

Source: Instagram

Reality television star and influencer Zama Duma has found herself at the centre of a social media storm once again. The lifestyle content creator sparked an intense online debate after sharing a recent picture of herself, leading many social media users to speculate that she may be bleaching her skin.

The conversation erupted on 7 June 2026 when controversial blogger Musa Khawula reshared Duma's recent mirror selfie on X (formerly Twitter). In the photo, the content creator can be seen posing while showing off her massive wedding ring. However, it wasn't the dazzling jewellery that caught the public’s attention; it was the distinct appearance of her complexion.

Sharing the photo to his followers, Khawula did not hold back. He fired shots at both Duma and her wealthy businessman husband, Somkhanda Gumbi, claiming that the couple are using skin-lightening products to alter their appearance.

"Zama Duma shows off her knuckles low-key telling everyone she be on the same cream her husband Somkhanda Gumbi be on."

The post quickly ignited the comment section, where numerous users noted that Zama’s overall skin tone appeared significantly lighter than it had in older photographs. Many commenters zeroed in on the content creator's hands, pointing out that her knuckles appeared noticeably darker than the rest of her arm. Uneven hyperpigmentation on the joints is frequently labelled by critics as a telltale sign of skin lightening.

Zama Duma's apparent fairer complexion raised speculation. Image: zamadumaa

Source: Instagram

This is far from the first time the household faced scrutiny over their complexion. In recent years, Zama's husband has repeatedly faced intense criticism and mockery online from users who noticed his suspiciously fair complexion, accusing him of undergoing skin-lightening procedures. Khawula’s post suggested that the couple might now be sharing the same cosmetic routine.

Meanwhile, Duma shared a photo of the latest addition to her skin care routine, Garnier's Even & Bright Vitamin C serum. She credited the highly-regarded product as the reason behind her glow, saying, "Angi'glowi wemah."

The skincare controversy comes just weeks after the affluent family dominated entertainment headlines for entirely different reasons. Gumbi, a well-known polygamist businessman who is married to three wives, recently trended across South African social media channels after it was revealed that he reportedly gave Zama a massive R100,000 "wife allowance."

Zama's photo left the internet divided, with fans defending her while critics didn't hold back on their harsh commentary.

See Zama Duma's photos below.

Zama Duma revealed that Garnier's Even & Bright Vitamin C serum was behind her glow. Image: zamadumaa

Source: Instagram

Social media weighs in on Zama Duma's complexion

Online users speculated on Zama Duma's apparent lighter complexion.

Florencemsiman1 said:

"It runs in the family, the family of bleaching."

omwkea wrote:

"These bleaching creams grow hair too, I noticed."

Meanwhile, others argued that the content creator has always had a fair complexion.

KayMaxed said:

"Nah, that’s her skin colour. She’s not giving bleached from this pic."

ZamakonkeK defended Zama Duma:

|She has been like that all along. Please don’t lie. That’s her original skin colour."

Reactions to Musa Mseleku's dance video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of famous polygamist Musa Mseleku dancing.

This was after his wife, Samkhe Khwela, trended over her night out, with many believing her husband's video was a direct jab at her champagne-filled outing.

Source: Briefly News