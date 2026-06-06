Musa Mseleku's latest post was seen as a direct jab at his fifth wife, Samke Khwela, after she trended for going out

The prominent polygamist shared a video where he hit back at Samke's clubbing ways, instantly sending Mzansi into a frenzy

Reactions online remain split, with some people sharing their thoughts on the couple's marriage

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Musa Mseleku and Samke Khwela were seen popping clubs at the club. Image: samkekhwela, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela became a hot topic when a video of her enjoying a champagne-filled night out with her close friends went viral. Many people saw this as unsophisticated behaviour, seeing the prominent man she has relationships with.

Khwela is known as Musa Mseleku's number 5, out of the four he is married to, and they have a baby girl named Methuli Mseleku.

In a post which was captioned, "Bathi ngiyabhimba kodwa indoda ayinamunikazi," Musa can be heard saying he will run to Flo, and "report". He also said she can't be having fun knowing that he is around.

Did Musa shade Samke?

Many people interpreted the statement as a direct jab at Samke Khwela. However, the reactions remained split. This is because Musa Mseleku made it clear that he does not tolerate alcohol.

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Below are some of the responses to BelezaManufique's post:

nkokeletseng joked:

"You only get this kind of happiness and freedom at Earthly's house, only."

yandah_vilakazi shared:

"Kodwa Samke, this man is old now."

sharlottekgomo laughed:

"Mara number 5. I am judging you, girl."

h_pearl_m shared:

"I see a dad here, and Samke sees my man."

@TThauru shared:

"She’s bound to post such, she’s young phela Musa will learn to leave kids alone. I want Samke to go out more."

@sithole_no78457 replied:

"But she also shouldn't have gotten involved, while she knew the type of man he is, and she still wants to live her best life. She wasn't forced into this."

Musa Mseleku and Samke Khwela have welcomed their first child, Methuli. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

@Sam3mna joked:

"Marrying a young wife is stressful. I’m already greying here’."

@NanahShaka39567 remarked:

"How come, Sam? Didn't he say that your job is to make babies, but she is busy with alcohol."

@Cyamthanda_ defended Samke:

"And guys, Musa chose Samke, knowing very well that she drinks alcohol. So please let's not confuse her with the other wives. Leave her alone, please!!!

@Nthabi24378875 said:

"I think she likes the attention, and she does as she pleases because she knows Musa is not going anywhere."

Watch the Instagram video below:

MaYeni and friends defend Musa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku's second wife, MaYeni, went on Instagram live and defended her husband, Musa Mseleku, from online trolls who called him an idiot.

MaYeni surprised many of her followers with her remarks, especially since she is known for fighting Musa on TV during their diary sessions. Her friends, who were in the car, joined in, and they roasted the troll who called Mseleku an idiot, unleashing a mountain of insults.

Source: Briefly News